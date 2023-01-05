Why did Patrick Cantlay split with Titleist and Hugo Boss? Real reason explored

Patrick Cantlay is currently a free agent and the PGA Tour golfer arrived at the Sentry Tournament of Champions without two of his major sponsors after splitting with Titleist and Hugo Boss.

Cantlay was spotted without any Titleist logos and carried an all-black tour bag at Kapalua's Plantation Course in Hawaii. The golfer’s player page on the Titleist website has also dropped him as a brand ambassador.

Following this, several rumors have emerged explaining why Patrick Cantlay has split up with two of his long-term partner companies.

Patrick Cantlay on his split with Titleist and Hugo Boss

Cantlay is yet to give a strong statement on whether he lost or ended his partnership deal with Hugo Boss and Titleist. Speaking in his pre-tournament press conference in Hawaii, the golfer confirmed that he is on the lookout for a new apparel sponsor.

Having said, 'no more Hugo Boss' in the presser, the American also added that he is doing 'great' without the sponsors.

It is pertinent to note that Cantlay’s split with the sponsors has been linked to rumors of him joining LIV Golf. However, according to the golfer, he is simply 'looking' for new sponsors.

The American even dismissed rumors of joining the Greg Norman-fronted tour and stated that he remains firm in his stance on playing in the PGA Tour. Speaking about the LIV Golf rumors, Patrick Cantlay said:

"I think it's because I haven't been too vocal one way or the other… So I think that's probably where it is. Guys, for the most part, seem like they're pretty polarized on this issue, and I view it as it's been a competition for top talent, like any other business."

"But I have no plans to do that as of now, which has been my stance for, you know, basically since the whole time."

Jonathan Wall @jonathanrwall Patrick Cantlay is no longer a Titleist staffer. Using a black staff bag this week, and his gear on the Titleist page has been scrubbed, outside of the ball.



My guess is he goes the Adam Scott route — ball, shoe, glove deal but free agent for the clubs. Patrick Cantlay is no longer a Titleist staffer. Using a black staff bag this week, and his gear on the Titleist page has been scrubbed, outside of the ball. My guess is he goes the Adam Scott route — ball, shoe, glove deal but free agent for the clubs. https://t.co/kqpQr4OY6N

Cantlay has also revealed that he is looking for new partners. Having ended a decade-long partnership with Titleist, Cantlay said that he wished to play with the 'best equipment out there'.

Speaking on GOLF’s Drop Zone podcast, Patrick Cantlay said:

“I’m looking for a couple of different partners. It’s the beginning of the year, so hopefully, I’ll figure that out relatively soon and put that behind me and play some golf. For me, I want to play the best equipment out there. If I think it’s going to be able to help my golf, I’d like to be able to play it. That maybe involves a little more testing than I’d like."

"But I’m not going to change my game to fit the equipment. With the current situation, I’m in right now, it gives me that freedom. It’s an interesting process to see if I can find any better clubs or equipment.”

It is pertinent to note that Cantlay still relies heavily on Titleist equipment. The golfer will play the Sentry Tournament of Champions with both a Titleist TSI and TS3 driver. However, the World No. 3 is expected to announce his new sponsor soon.

Having dismissed LIV rumors, it’s safe to say that Patrick Cantlay will be relying on companies close to the PGA Tour to give him a new deal.

