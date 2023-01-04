“I view it as it's been a competition” – Patrick Cantlay shuts down LIV Golf rumors yet again

Patrick Cantlay has been linked to LIV Golf for a while now. Despite finding the offer tempting, the World No. 4 has dismissed any chances of him joining the Saudi-backed series.

Cantlay, who was rumored to join LIV alongside Xander Schauffele, said that he is staying on the American circuit. Unlike many other high-profile PGA Tour players, the American seems content just knowing that he has interest from the rebel side. Dismissing speculations about him defecting to the controversial series, Cantlay said that he views it as competition.

Speaking ahead of the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Patrick Cantlay said that he never planned to make the move to LIV. He said:

“I think it's because I haven't been too vocal one way or the other… So, I think that's probably where it is. Guys, for the most part, seem like they're pretty polarized on this issue, and I view it as it's been a competition for top talent, like any other business. But I have no plans to do that as of now, which has been my stance for, you know, basically since the whole time.”

The 30-year-old golfer merely reiterated his earlier stance on the issue. Speaking at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, Cantlay had said that he didn’t make much of the “noise” around LIV. He said that he didn’t “have any plans to leave [for LIV] after the FedEx Cup.”

6&7 could be wild cards. Scott, Hatton, Matsuyama & Young possible re-flips Fleetwood or 1 or 2 with no rumors/buzz out of the blue. LIV Golf will have a VERY STRONG roster in 2023 when the season starts. Can't wait. 1. Cantlay2. Schauffele3. Hovland4. Pieters5. Pereira 6&7 could be wild cards. Scott, Hatton, Matsuyama & Young possible re-flips Fleetwood or 1 or 2 with no rumors/buzz out of the blue. LIV Golf will have a VERY STRONG roster in 2023 when the season starts. Can't wait. https://t.co/Q8swWHEG07

However, it’s also interesting to note that Cantlay spoke about LIV’s presence in a positive sense. On Tuesday, the golfer addressed the changes the new series brought to golf in one year and said that it made people “evolve.”

Cantlay said:

“Everyone's trying to innovate and make golf better all of a sudden. I think that will be a massive benefit for the viewer because I think now more than ever competition is making people evolve and making people grow and think outside the box.

"So, I think it's been really good and will be good for professional golf in the long run. But it's been such a polarizing issue that it's made people, you know, feel emotional about something that has been the same for such a long time.”

Xander Schauffele also dismisses LIV Golf rumors

Patrick Cantlay’s latest comment comes after his friend Xander Schauffele made a similar statement. The 29-year-old was speaking about his stance on LIV Golf when he said that he had no plans to defect. Much like Cantlay, Schauffele said that he had no plans of bouncing to the Greg Norman-led series “as of now.”

Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast in November, Schauffele said:

"I pretty much just told everyone what I'm telling you: I haven't talked to anybody… I was pretty much minding my own business in Vegas and then this whole thing blew up. Why it blew up and how it blew up I have no idea … probably similar to the first time around, just random rumors that catch wind and it just blows up in your face."

Torque GC is officially your 2023 BOOM! @XSchauffele is confirmed to join #LIVGolf Schauffele will be named the new Captain for Torque GC. Patrick Cantlay and Mito Pereria are also expected to join him and current team member Joaquin Niemann.Torque GC is officially your 2023 #LIVGolf favorite. 🚨BOOM! @XSchauffele is confirmed to join #LIVGolf. Schauffele will be named the new Captain for Torque GC. Patrick Cantlay and Mito Pereria are also expected to join him and current team member Joaquin Niemann. Torque GC is officially your 2023 #LIVGolf favorite.

It is interesting to note that both Cantlay and Schauffele seem to be on the edge about staying on the PGA Tour. Despite shutting down defection rumors, neither of the golfers has sided with the American tour in its fight with the rebel series. Fans will have to wait and see if they choose to change their minds in the coming months.

