Justin Thomas tops PGA Tour power rankings at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas has topped the power rankings for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the year opener on the PGA Tour. The event will take place from January 5 to 8 at the Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii.

Interestingly, World No. 1 Rory McIlroy has skipped the year's first elevated event, putting his rank at stake. Justin Thomas has won twice at Maui.

Power rankings for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jon Rahm is projected second in power rankings at Sentry Tournament of Champions

1) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has won at Kapalua twice. His most recent win here was in 2020. Apart from two victories, Thomas has had two 3rd and one tied 5th-place finishes.

2) Jon Rahm

Rahm has come close to winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions twice. The 2018 and 2022 runner-up's worst performance at Kapalua is 10th in 2020.

3) Xander Schauffele

Xander was the winner here in 2019 with a score of 62. The 2019 champion will be fancying his chances after a great 2022.

4) Patrick Cantlay

With finishing in fourth twice and two other top-15 finishes, Catlay is a strong contender at Maui.

5) Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler has a chance to become World No. 1 if he finishes in the top 2 at Sentry. With a T3 at Mayakoba, T9 in Houston, and a runner-up finish at the Hero World Challenge, the World No. 2 is in good form. After a T13 finish in 2021, this will be his second appearance here.

6) Sungjae Im

Sungjae had three runner-up finishes in the 2021-22 season. He had a T8 (2022) and T5 (2021) finish in the last two seasons

7) Collin Morikawa

Although Morikawa has struggled recently, his last three peformances here have been T7-T7-T5. We can expect another strong finish from him.

8) Jordan Spieth

Spieth won here in 2016 and has had two other podium finishes. He didn't appear here for three years until last year, where he finished in a tied 21.

9) Tom Kim

Although it's a tournament debut for Kim, favorable conditions for him can do wonders for him.

10) Viktor Hovland

Hovland won the last tournament he played, the Hero World Challenge. He will be looking to prove himself in his third appearance here.

11) Brian Harman

Harman finished third in his last appearance at the event. He is in good form after a couple of runner-up finishes recently.

12) Tony Finau

Since a T9 finish in 2017, Finau hasn't even ended up in the top 15. However, with three victories in his last seven starts in 2022, expectations will be high for him.

13) Seamus Power

In 2022, Seamus Power won in Bermuda and had a T3 in Mayakoba and a T5 on Sea Island. After finishing T15 a year ago at Kapalua, Power will be looking to better his record this time.

14) Keegan Bradley

It will be his fourth appearance in the Sentry. Bradley hasn't been active since a T21 finish at Congaree. However, he started the month of October with a T5 in Mississippi and then a win in Japan.

15) Max Homa

Max Homa became a father for the first time in October, so it was obvious for him to take a break. He came back in the Hero and QBE Shootout. He will be looking to test himself in his third appearance at Maui after a T15 in 2022.

