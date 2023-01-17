When and where to watch PGA Tour The American Express golf tournament and LPGA Hilton TOC?

The American Express and Hilton Grand will kick off this week and will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.

The PGA Tour will start its first round on Thursday, 19 January, at 3 p.m. ET, which will be presented on the Peacock Network soon after the ladies wrap up their first round.

The American Express is scheduled to take place at La Quinta in California from January 19 to 22. The historic tour will feature a star-studded field of some of the best golfers playing on the PGA Tour.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Five of the top seven players in the Official World Golf Ranking are committed to The American Express (January 19-22):



No. 2 Scottie Scheffler

No. 4 Patrick Cantlay

No. 5 Jon Rahm

No. 6 Xander Schauffele

No. 7 Will Zalatoris



Full field: Five of the top seven players in the Official World Golf Ranking are committed to The American Express (January 19-22):No. 2 Scottie SchefflerNo. 4 Patrick CantlayNo. 5 Jon RahmNo. 6 Xander SchauffeleNo. 7 Will ZalatorisFull field: https://t.co/Xb9SsJevvv

Jon Rahm, who started the new year by clinching the Tournament of Champions, will also be part of American Express along with Sony Open winner Si Woo Kim and rising Korean star Tom Kim.

Last year's champion, Hudson Swafford, will miss the American Express because he is competing in the LIV Golf. Phil Mickelson will also be absent from the field for the same reason. Several big names, including Pat Perez and Patrick Reed, will be absent from the field, along with Abraham Ancer and Kevin Ka, who have been part of the tournament in previous seasons.

Meanwhile, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions returns for the fifth consecutive year. This time, however, it will take place at a different venue. The LPGA Tour event is scheduled to take place at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club from January 19–21.

(All times ET.)

The American Express schedule

Round 1: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Time: 3-7 PM

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

Round: 2, Friday, January 20, 2023

Time: 3-7 PM

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

Round: 3, Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time: 3-7 PM

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

Round: 4, Sunday, January 22, 2023

Time: 3-7 PM

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions schedule

Round 1: January 19, 2023

Time: Noon-3 PM

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

Round 2: January 20, 2023

Time: Noon-3 PM

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

Round 3: January 21, 2023

Time: Noon-3 PM

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

The American Express tee times

Time: 8:30 am

Tee #1: Adam Long, Chez Reavie

Tee #10: Adam Schenk, Bill Haas

Time: 8:41 am

Tee #1: Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

Tee #2: Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

Time: 8:52 am

Tee #1: Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh

Tee #10: MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak

Time: 09:03 am

Tee #1: Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele

Tee #10: Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

Time: 9:14 am

Tee #1: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Scauffele

Tee #10: Joel Dahmen, Andrew Landry

Time: 09:25 am

Tee #1: Davis Thompson, Will Gordon

Tee #10: Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone

Time: 09:36 am

Tee #1: Davis Riley, Beau Hossler

Tee #10: Ryan Armour, Justin Lower

Time: 09:47 am

Tee #1: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

Tee #10: Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore

Time: 09:58

Tee #1: Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers

Tee #10: Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

Time: 10:09 am

Tee #1: Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

Tee #10: Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant

Time: 10:20 am

Tee #1: Chris Kirk, Patron Kizzire

Tee #10: Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

Time: 10:31 am

Tee #1: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

Tee #10: Nick Taylor, Martin Laird

Time: 10:42 am

Tee #1: Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

Tee #10: Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

Poll : 0 votes