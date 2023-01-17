When and where to watch PGA Tour The American Express golf tournament and LPGA Hilton TOC?

The American Express and Hilton Grand will kick off this week and will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.
The PGA Tour will start its first round on Thursday, 19 January, at 3 p.m. ET, which will be presented on the Peacock Network soon after the ladies wrap up their first round.
The American Express is scheduled to take place at La Quinta in California from January 19 to 22. The historic tour will feature a star-studded field of some of the best golfers playing on the PGA Tour.
Jon Rahm, who started the new year by clinching the Tournament of Champions, will also be part of American Express along with Sony Open winner Si Woo Kim and rising Korean star Tom Kim.
Last year's champion, Hudson Swafford, will miss the American Express because he is competing in the LIV Golf. Phil Mickelson will also be absent from the field for the same reason. Several big names, including Pat Perez and Patrick Reed, will be absent from the field, along with Abraham Ancer and Kevin Ka, who have been part of the tournament in previous seasons.
Meanwhile, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions returns for the fifth consecutive year. This time, however, it will take place at a different venue. The LPGA Tour event is scheduled to take place at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club from January 19–21.
(All times ET.)
The American Express schedule
Round 1: Thursday, January 19, 2023
- Time: 3-7 PM
- Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock
Round: 2, Friday, January 20, 2023
- Time: 3-7 PM
- Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock
Round: 3, Saturday, January 21, 2023
- Time: 3-7 PM
- Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock
Round: 4, Sunday, January 22, 2023
- Time: 3-7 PM
- Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions schedule
Round 1: January 19, 2023
- Time: Noon-3 PM
- Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock
Round 2: January 20, 2023
- Time: Noon-3 PM
- Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock
Round 3: January 21, 2023
- Time: Noon-3 PM
- Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock
The American Express tee times
Time: 8:30 am
- Tee #1: Adam Long, Chez Reavie
- Tee #10: Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
Time: 8:41 am
- Tee #1: Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
- Tee #2: Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
Time: 8:52 am
- Tee #1: Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
- Tee #10: MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
Time: 09:03 am
- Tee #1: Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
- Tee #10: Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
Time: 9:14 am
- Tee #1: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Scauffele
- Tee #10: Joel Dahmen, Andrew Landry
Time: 09:25 am
- Tee #1: Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
- Tee #10: Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
Time: 09:36 am
- Tee #1: Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
- Tee #10: Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
Time: 09:47 am
- Tee #1: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
- Tee #10: Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
Time: 09:58
- Tee #1: Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
- Tee #10: Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
Time: 10:09 am
- Tee #1: Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- Tee #10: Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
Time: 10:20 am
- Tee #1: Chris Kirk, Patron Kizzire
- Tee #10: Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy
Time: 10:31 am
- Tee #1: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
- Tee #10: Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
Time: 10:42 am
- Tee #1: Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
- Tee #10: Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens