Past champions set to miss American Express golf tournament 

The Desert Classic, currently known as American Express, is back in action this week. But as there is a division between golfers joining the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, previous competitors will miss the tournament.
American Express is a PGA Tour event, meaning golfers who have joined the LIV Golf Series will be barred from playing in the tournament. This means the defending champion, Hudson Swafford, will also not be part of the event.
Previous American Express champions, including Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Phil Mickelson, will also be absent. Mickelson has hoisted the championship in the past, but he is now focused on the LIV Golf event.
Abraham Ancer and Kevin Ka will also not compete because they have joined LIV Golf. A few other golfers will miss the event for the same reason.
While LIV golfers can not participate in PGA Tour events, the tour has added more new players to the field.
Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm will play in American Express. Although most LIV golfers will miss the tournament, the field will have some of the best golfers in the world.
Last year's Master's winner, Scottie Scheffler, will play at the tournament along with Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Will Zalatoris.
2023 American Express field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- John Pak
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Caleb Surratt
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Gunner Wiebe
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris