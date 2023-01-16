Past champions set to miss American Express golf tournament 

The Desert Classic, currently known as American Express, is back in action this week. But as there is a division between golfers joining the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, previous competitors will miss the tournament.

American Express is a PGA Tour event, meaning golfers who have joined the LIV Golf Series will be barred from playing in the tournament. This means the defending champion, Hudson Swafford, will also not be part of the event.

Previous American Express champions, including Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Phil Mickelson, will also be absent. Mickelson has hoisted the championship in the past, but he is now focused on the LIV Golf event.

Abraham Ancer and Kevin Ka will also not compete because they have joined LIV Golf. A few other golfers will miss the event for the same reason.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Five of the top seven players in the Official World Golf Ranking are committed to The American Express (January 19-22):



No. 2 Scottie Scheffler

No. 4 Patrick Cantlay

No. 5 Jon Rahm

No. 6 Xander Schauffele

No. 7 Will Zalatoris



While LIV golfers can not participate in PGA Tour events, the tour has added more new players to the field.

Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm will play in American Express. Although most LIV golfers will miss the tournament, the field will have some of the best golfers in the world.

Last year's Master's winner, Scottie Scheffler, will play at the tournament along with Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Will Zalatoris.

2023 American Express field

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

John Pak

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Caleb Surratt

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Gunner Wiebe

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

