What is inside 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm’s bag?

Jon Rahm won the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions held from January 5 to 8 at the Plantation Golf Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
The championship is best known for featuring tournament winners since its inception in 1953. However, in addition to the winner, FedEx Cup points were also included for qualification in 2023.
The first elevated event of the year was slated to feature 40 golfers. However, just before the competition, Rory McIlroy withdrew his name, leaving 39 professional golfers competing in Hawaii. Due to a back injury, Xander Schauffele also stepped down from the tournament after the second round.
Collin Morikawa maintained his lead from the start. However, on Sunday, Jon Rahm started with three back-to-back birdies and registered a two-shot victory over Morikawa.
Last year, Jon Rahm finished second to Australian golfer Cameron Smith, who was barred from this year's championship as he joined LIV Golf.
Rahm used brand-new equipment from Callaway to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions. His bag was fully loaded with Callaway equipment.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm’s bag unveiled
Here's what can be found in Jon Rahm's bag:
Driver
- Brand: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
- Specification: 10.5 degrees with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft
Fairway Wood
- Brand: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
- Specification: 16 degrees with Aldila Tour Green 85 ATX shaft (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD SI-8 shaft
Irons
- Brand: Callaway Apex TCB
- Specification: 4-PW with Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges
- Brand: Callaway JAWS Raw
- Specification: 52, 56, 60 degrees with Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter
- Brand: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
Ball
- Brand: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Grips
- Brand: Golf Pride MCC
Callaway released new equipment in 2023
In 2023, Callaway released all-new golf equipment. They specifically made changes to irons, drivers, and hybrids.
Callaway has introduced three brand-new drivers, including Paradym, Paradym X, and Paradym triple diamond; two new hydrides, Paradym and Paradym X; and two new irons.
Callaway's new drivers
Paradym
- Player type: Engineered for players of all skill levels
- Profile: Distance and adjustability
- Shaping: Modern shape
- Adjustability: Adjustable 15G standing weight
- Launch: Mid-high launch
- Spin: Low spin
- Flight: Neutral flight bias (adjustable)
- Head size: 460 cc
- Lie Angle: 57°
- Loft offerings: 9°, 10.5°, 12°
Paradym X
- Player type: Built for a high launch with high MOI
- Profile: Distance and forgiveness
- Shaping: Stretched back shape
- Adjustability: 5G back weight
- Launch: High Launch
- Spin: Mid-low spin
- Flight: Semi-draw flight bias
- Head size: 460 cc
- Lie angle: 60°
- Loft offerings: 9°, 10.5°, 12°
Paradym Triple Diamond
- Player type: For players who want to work the ball
- Profile: Distance and workability
- Shaping: Compact, Tour shape
- Adjustability: Interchangeable weighting 14G Back weight, 2G front weight
- Launch: Low launch
- Spin: Lowest Spin
- Flight: Neutral flight bias (workable)
- Head size: 450 cc
- Lie angle: 57°
- Loft offerings: 8°, 9°, 10.5°
Callaway's new irons
Paradym
- Player type: Forged performance with enhanced distance in a player’s shape
- Profile: Distance and versatility
- AJ Designed Flash Face Cup: Forged 455
- Tungsten weighting: Up to 67g
- Urethane Microspheres: Yes
- Construction: Hollow body with a speedy frame
- Offset: Minimal
- Sole width: Mid
- Head shape: Compact
- Model category: Player's distance
- 7-iron loft: 29°
- Handicap range: 4 to 12
Paradym X
- Player type: Forged performance with enhanced distance in a more forgiving shape
- Profile: Distance & Forgiveness
- A.I. Designed Flash Face Cup: Forged 455
- Tungsten Weighting: Up to 79 g
- Urethane microspheres: Yes
- Construction: Hollow-body with speed frame
- Offset: Moderate
- Sole width: Wide
- Head shape: Mid-sized
- Model category: Game Improvement
- 7 Iron-loft: 27.5°
- Handicap range: 12+
Callaway's new hybrids
Paradym
- Players: For golfers who want a mid-sized, wood-shaped hybrid
- Profile: Distance and versatility
- AI-Designed Flash Face: High-strength 455 face cup
- Shaping: Fairway wood-like
- Footprint: Mid-sized
- Offset: Minimal
- Hosel: Adjustable
- Launch: High
- Flight bias: Neutral
- Spin: Mid
- Model Category: Low to mid-handicap golfers
- Lofts: 18, 21, 24, 27
Paradym X
- Player: For golfers looking for a full-sized, wood-shaped hybrid
- Profile: Distance and Forgiveness
- AI-Designed Flash Face: High-strength 455 face cup
- Shaping: Fairway wood-like
- Footprint: Oversized
- Offset: Moderate
- Hosel: Adjustable
- Launch: High
- Flight bias: Semi-draw
- Spin: Mid
- Model Category: Mid to high-handicap golfers
- Lofts: 18, 21, 24, 27, 30