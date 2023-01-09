What is inside 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm’s bag?

Jon Rahm won the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions held from January 5 to 8 at the Plantation Golf Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

The championship is best known for featuring tournament winners since its inception in 1953. However, in addition to the winner, FedEx Cup points were also included for qualification in 2023.

The first elevated event of the year was slated to feature 40 golfers. However, just before the competition, Rory McIlroy withdrew his name, leaving 39 professional golfers competing in Hawaii. Due to a back injury, Xander Schauffele also stepped down from the tournament after the second round.

Collin Morikawa maintained his lead from the start. However, on Sunday, Jon Rahm started with three back-to-back birdies and registered a two-shot victory over Morikawa.

Last year, Jon Rahm finished second to Australian golfer Cameron Smith, who was barred from this year's championship as he joined LIV Golf.

Rahm used brand-new equipment from Callaway to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions. His bag was fully loaded with Callaway equipment.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm’s bag unveiled

Here's what can be found in Jon Rahm's bag:

Driver

Brand: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Specification: 10.5 degrees with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

Fairway Wood

Brand: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Specification: 16 degrees with Aldila Tour Green 85 ATX shaft (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD SI-8 shaft

Irons

Brand: Callaway Apex TCB

Specification: 4-PW with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges

Brand: Callaway JAWS Raw

Specification: 52, 56, 60 degrees with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter

Brand: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Ball

Brand: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Grips

Brand: Golf Pride MCC

Callaway released new equipment in 2023

In 2023, Callaway released all-new golf equipment. They specifically made changes to irons, drivers, and hybrids.

Callaway has introduced three brand-new drivers, including Paradym, Paradym X, and Paradym triple diamond; two new hydrides, Paradym and Paradym X; and two new irons.

Callaway's new drivers

Paradym

Player type: Engineered for players of all skill levels

Profile: Distance and adjustability

Shaping: Modern shape

Adjustability: Adjustable 15G standing weight

Launch: Mid-high launch

Spin: Low spin

Flight: Neutral flight bias (adjustable)

Head size: 460 cc

Lie Angle: 57°

Loft offerings: 9°, 10.5°, 12°

Paradym X

Player type: Built for a high launch with high MOI

Profile: Distance and forgiveness

Shaping: Stretched back shape

Adjustability: 5G back weight

Launch: High Launch

Spin: Mid-low spin

Flight: Semi-draw flight bias

Head size: 460 cc

Lie angle: 60°

Loft offerings: 9°, 10.5°, 12°

Paradym Triple Diamond

Player type: For players who want to work the ball

Profile: Distance and workability

Shaping: Compact, Tour shape

Adjustability: Interchangeable weighting 14G Back weight, 2G front weight

Launch: Low launch

Spin: Lowest Spin

Flight: Neutral flight bias (workable)

Head size: 450 cc

Lie angle: 57°

Loft offerings: 8°, 9°, 10.5°

Callaway's new irons

Paradym

Player type: Forged performance with enhanced distance in a player’s shape

Profile: Distance and versatility

AJ Designed Flash Face Cup: Forged 455

Tungsten weighting: Up to 67g

Urethane Microspheres: Yes

Construction: Hollow body with a speedy frame

Offset: Minimal

Sole width: Mid

Head shape: Compact

Model category: Player's distance

7-iron loft: 29°

Handicap range: 4 to 12

Paradym X

Player type: Forged performance with enhanced distance in a more forgiving shape

Profile: Distance & Forgiveness

A.I. Designed Flash Face Cup: Forged 455

Tungsten Weighting: Up to 79 g

Urethane microspheres: Yes

Construction: Hollow-body with speed frame

Offset: Moderate

Sole width: Wide

Head shape: Mid-sized

Model category: Game Improvement

7 Iron-loft: 27.5°

Handicap range: 12+

Callaway's new hybrids

Paradym

Players: For golfers who want a mid-sized, wood-shaped hybrid

Profile: Distance and versatility

AI-Designed Flash Face: High-strength 455 face cup

Shaping: Fairway wood-like

Footprint: Mid-sized

Offset: Minimal

Hosel: Adjustable

Launch: High

Flight bias: Neutral

Spin: Mid

Model Category: Low to mid-handicap golfers

Lofts: 18, 21, 24, 27

Paradym X

Player: For golfers looking for a full-sized, wood-shaped hybrid

Profile: Distance and Forgiveness

AI-Designed Flash Face: High-strength 455 face cup

Shaping: Fairway wood-like

Footprint: Oversized

Offset: Moderate

Hosel: Adjustable

Launch: High

Flight bias: Semi-draw

Spin: Mid

Model Category: Mid to high-handicap golfers

Lofts: 18, 21, 24, 27, 30

