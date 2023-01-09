Jon Rahm makes stunning comeback to win 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jon Rahm started his 2023 by winning the first elevated event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He was in the lead after the first round, but on Day 2, Collin Morikawa took over, followed by Scottie Scheffler. After the third round, Jon Rahm was at T5.
Jon Rahm was six shots behind on the 13th hole on Sunday, hitting three straight birdies, followed by a 12-foot eagle putt and a final birdie, and with that, he clinched the trophy.
It is important to note that Rahm finished second at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2022, where Australian golfer Cameron Smith registered his win.
Morikawa, who was in the lead, had gone 67 holes without a birdie and lost the tournament. Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa competed in a neck-to-neck competition, and after the fourth round, Jon finished at 27 under par, 265, a two-shot lead over Collin.
Collin Morikawa finished second at 25 under 267, followed by Tom Hoge and Max Homa. Hoge and Homa both surprised people with their performances in the final round. Hoge, who was at T10 after round three, jumped to T3 in the last.
Thirty-nine star golfers competed in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, organized from January 5 to 8, at the Plantation Golf Course in Kapalua. However, Xander withdrew from the tournament after the second round.
Jon Rahm earns $2.7 million in prize money
With this win, Jom Rahm took home $2,700,000 in prize money from the purse of $15 million. Morikawa finished second and earned $1,500,000 in prize money, followed by Tom Hoge and Max Homa, who won $840,000 each.
Here is the list of prize money payouts for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions:
1. Jon Rahm
- Prize money: $2,700,000
2. Collin Morikawa
- Prize money: $1,500,000
T3. Tom Hoge
- Prize money: $840,000
T3. Max Homa
- Prize money: $840,000
T5. Tom Kim
- Prize money: $555,000
T5. J.J. Spaun
- Prize money: $555,000
T7. Tony Finau
- Prize money: $368,750
T7. K.H. Lee
- Prize money: $368,750
T7. Scottie Scheffler
- Prize money: $368,750
T7. Matt Fitzpatrick
- Prize money: $368,750
T11. Will Zalatoris
- Prize money: $292,500
T11. Luke List
- Prize money: $292,500
T13. Cameron Young
- Prize money: $265,500
T13. Sungjae Im
- Prize Money: $265,500
T16. Patrick Cantlay
- Prize money: $241, 000
T16. Brian Harman
- Prize money: $241,000
T18. Viktor Hovland
- Prize money: $229,000
T18. Corey Conners
- Prize money: $229,000
T18. Aaron Wise
- Prize money: $229,000
T21. Mackenzie Hughes
- Prize money: $220,000
T21. Sepp Straka
- Prize money: $220,000
T21. J.T. Poston
- Prize money: $220,000
T21. Hideki Matsuyama
- Prize money: $220,000
T25. Seamus Power
- Prize money: $213, 333
T25. Scott Stallings
- Prize money: $213,333
T25. Justin Thomas
- Prize money: $213, 333
28. Trey Mullinax
- Prize money: $211,000
29. Adam Scott
- Prize money: $210,000
T30. Billy Horschel
- Prize money: $208,500
T30. Russell Henley
- Prize money: $208,500
32. Sam Burns
- Prize money: $207,000
33. Sahith Theegala
- Prize money: $206,000
34. Keegan Bradley
- Prize money: $205,000
T35. Chez Reavie
- Prize money: $203, 500
T35. Adam Svensson
- Prize money: $202,000
38. Chad Ramey
- Prize money: $201,000