Jon Rahm makes stunning comeback to win 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jon Rahm started his 2023 by winning the first elevated event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He was in the lead after the first round, but on Day 2, Collin Morikawa took over, followed by Scottie Scheffler. After the third round, Jon Rahm was at T5.

Jon Rahm was six shots behind on the 13th hole on Sunday, hitting three straight birdies, followed by a 12-foot eagle putt and a final birdie, and with that, he clinched the trophy.

It is important to note that Rahm finished second at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2022, where Australian golfer Cameron Smith registered his win.

Morikawa, who was in the lead, had gone 67 holes without a birdie and lost the tournament. Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa competed in a neck-to-neck competition, and after the fourth round, Jon finished at 27 under par, 265, a two-shot lead over Collin.

Collin Morikawa finished second at 25 under 267, followed by Tom Hoge and Max Homa. Hoge and Homa both surprised people with their performances in the final round. Hoge, who was at T10 after round three, jumped to T3 in the last.

Thirty-nine star golfers competed in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, organized from January 5 to 8, at the Plantation Golf Course in Kapalua. However, Xander withdrew from the tournament after the second round.

Jon Rahm earns $2.7 million in prize money

With this win, Jom Rahm took home $2,700,000 in prize money from the purse of $15 million. Morikawa finished second and earned $1,500,000 in prize money, followed by Tom Hoge and Max Homa, who won $840,000 each.

Here is the list of prize money payouts for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

1. Jon Rahm

Prize money: $2,700,000

2. Collin Morikawa

Prize money: $1,500,000

T3. Tom Hoge

Prize money: $840,000

T3. Max Homa

Prize money: $840,000

T5. Tom Kim

Prize money: $555,000

T5. J.J. Spaun

Prize money: $555,000

T7. Tony Finau

Prize money: $368,750

T7. K.H. Lee

Prize money: $368,750

T7. Scottie Scheffler

Prize money: $368,750

T7. Matt Fitzpatrick

Prize money: $368,750

T11. Will Zalatoris

Prize money: $292,500

T11. Luke List

Prize money: $292,500

T13. Cameron Young

Prize money: $265,500

T13. Sungjae Im

Prize Money: $265,500

T16. Patrick Cantlay

Prize money: $241, 000

T16. Brian Harman

Prize money: $241,000

T18. Viktor Hovland

Prize money: $229,000

T18. Corey Conners

Prize money: $229,000

T18. Aaron Wise

Prize money: $229,000

T21. Mackenzie Hughes

Prize money: $220,000

T21. Sepp Straka

Prize money: $220,000

T21. J.T. Poston

Prize money: $220,000

T21. Hideki Matsuyama

Prize money: $220,000

T25. Seamus Power

Prize money: $213, 333

T25. Scott Stallings

Prize money: $213,333

T25. Justin Thomas

Prize money: $213, 333

28. Trey Mullinax

Prize money: $211,000

29. Adam Scott

Prize money: $210,000

T30. Billy Horschel

Prize money: $208,500

T30. Russell Henley

Prize money: $208,500

32. Sam Burns

Prize money: $207,000

33. Sahith Theegala

Prize money: $206,000

34. Keegan Bradley

Prize money: $205,000

T35. Chez Reavie

Prize money: $203, 500

T35. Adam Svensson

Prize money: $202,000

38. Chad Ramey

Prize money: $201,000

