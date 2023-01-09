Jon Rahm won the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii on Sunday. The 28-year-old Spaniard scored a 10-under 63 in the final round to make a historic comeback against Collin Morikawa.
The golfer came from seven shots behind to win the title. The win, the eighth of Rahm’s career, saw him bag the top prize of $2.7 million. The 2021 U.S. Open champion took the winner’s share of the total prize purse of $15 million. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa settled for the runners-up prize of $1.5 million.
Tom Hoge and Max Homa shared the third prize and bagged $840,000 each. While Tom Kim and J.J. Spaun took $555,000 each to finish T5, there was a four-way tie for seventh. Tony Finau, K.H. Lee, Scottie Scheffler, and Matt Fitzpatrick bagged $368,750 each.
Interestingly, the TOC, the first elevated event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, saw last-placed Chad Ramey take home a $201,000 paycheck.
Here are the Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money payouts:
- 1: Jon Rahm - $2,700,000
- 2: Collin Morikawa - $1,500,000
- T3: Tom Hoge - $840,000
- T3: Max Homa - $840,000
- T5: Tom Kim - $555,000
- T5: J.J. Spaun - $555,000
- T7: Tony Finau - $368,750
- T7: K.H. Lee - $368,750
- T7: Scottie Scheffler - $368,750
- T7: Matt Fitzpatrick - $368,750
- T11: Will Zalatoris - $292,500
- T11: Luke List - $292,500
- T13: Cameron Young - $265,000
- T13: Jordan Spieth - $265,000
- T13: Sungjae Im - $265,000
- T16: Patrick Cantlay - $241,000
- T16: Brian Harman - $241,000
- T18: Viktor Hovland - $229,000
- T18: Corey Conners - $229,000
- T18: Aaron Wise - $229,000
- T21: Mackenzie Hughes - $220,000
- T21: Sepp Straka - $220,000
- T21: J.T. Poston - $220,000
- T21: Hideki Matsuyama - $220,000
- T25: Seamus Power - $213,333
- T25: Scott Stallings - $213,333
- T25: Justin Thomas - $213,333
- 28: Trey Mullinax - $211,000
- 29: Adam Scott - $210,000
- T30: Billy Horschel - $208,500
- T30: Russell Henley - $208,500
- 32: Sam Burns - $207,000
- 33: Sahith Theegala - $206,000
- 34: Keegan Bradley - $205,000
- T35: Chez Reavie - $203,500
- T35: Ryan Brehm - $203,500
- 37: Adam Svensson - $202,000
- 38: Chad Ramey - $201,000
- —: Xander Schauffele - WD
Jon Rahm makes historic comeback in Hawaii
On Sunday, Jon Rahm made nine birdies and an eagle to beat Collin Morikawa at Kapalua. The Spaniard came from as many as nine strokes behind as Morikawa made a slip to forget in the final round. Rahm, who finished runner-up to Cameron Smith at the event last year, ensured he came out on top this time.
Jon Rahm took advantage of Morikawa’s back-to-back blunders in the final round. The American was visibly off pace in the last few shots. Following the defeat, the golfer revealed that he felt “sadness.”
Speaking to the media after shooting a final-round 72, Morikawa said:
“I don’t know. It sucks. You work so hard and you give yourself these opportunities and just bad timing on bad shots and kind of added up really quickly.”
Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Spaniard was over the moon after completing the comeback. Calling himself the best in the world, the golfer said:
“You need a combination of both. Me having a really good day, which I did, and Collin not having his best… I feel like since August I’ve been the best player in the world. Earlier in the year clearly Scottie was that player, then Rory was that player, and I feel like right now it’s been me.”
It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm is being dubbed as a favorite by experts to come out on top at major events this year.