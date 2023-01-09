Jon Rahm won the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii on Sunday. The 28-year-old Spaniard scored a 10-under 63 in the final round to make a historic comeback against Collin Morikawa.

The golfer came from seven shots behind to win the title. The win, the eighth of Rahm’s career, saw him bag the top prize of $2.7 million. The 2021 U.S. Open champion took the winner’s share of the total prize purse of $15 million. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa settled for the runners-up prize of $1.5 million.

Tom Hoge and Max Homa shared the third prize and bagged $840,000 each. While Tom Kim and J.J. Spaun took $555,000 each to finish T5, there was a four-way tie for seventh. Tony Finau, K.H. Lee, Scottie Scheffler, and Matt Fitzpatrick bagged $368,750 each.

Interestingly, the TOC, the first elevated event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, saw last-placed Chad Ramey take home a $201,000 paycheck.

Here are the Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money payouts:

1: Jon Rahm - $2,700,000

2: Collin Morikawa - $1,500,000

T3: Tom Hoge - $840,000

T3: Max Homa - $840,000

T5: Tom Kim - $555,000

T5: J.J. Spaun - $555,000

T7: Tony Finau - $368,750

T7: K.H. Lee - $368,750

T7: Scottie Scheffler - $368,750

T7: Matt Fitzpatrick - $368,750

T11: Will Zalatoris - $292,500

T11: Luke List - $292,500

T13: Cameron Young - $265,000

T13: Jordan Spieth - $265,000

T13: Sungjae Im - $265,000

T16: Patrick Cantlay - $241,000

T16: Brian Harman - $241,000

T18: Viktor Hovland - $229,000

T18: Corey Conners - $229,000

T18: Aaron Wise - $229,000

T21: Mackenzie Hughes - $220,000

T21: Sepp Straka - $220,000

T21: J.T. Poston - $220,000

T21: Hideki Matsuyama - $220,000

T25: Seamus Power - $213,333

T25: Scott Stallings - $213,333

T25: Justin Thomas - $213,333

28: Trey Mullinax - $211,000

29: Adam Scott - $210,000

T30: Billy Horschel - $208,500

T30: Russell Henley - $208,500

32: Sam Burns - $207,000

33: Sahith Theegala - $206,000

34: Keegan Bradley - $205,000

T35: Chez Reavie - $203,500

T35: Ryan Brehm - $203,500

37: Adam Svensson - $202,000

38: Chad Ramey - $201,000

—: Xander Schauffele - WD

Jon Rahm makes historic comeback in Hawaii

On Sunday, Jon Rahm made nine birdies and an eagle to beat Collin Morikawa at Kapalua. The Spaniard came from as many as nine strokes behind as Morikawa made a slip to forget in the final round. Rahm, who finished runner-up to Cameron Smith at the event last year, ensured he came out on top this time.

Jon Rahm took advantage of Morikawa’s back-to-back blunders in the final round. The American was visibly off pace in the last few shots. Following the defeat, the golfer revealed that he felt “sadness.”

Speaking to the media after shooting a final-round 72, Morikawa said:

“I don’t know. It sucks. You work so hard and you give yourself these opportunities and just bad timing on bad shots and kind of added up really quickly.”

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Spaniard was over the moon after completing the comeback. Calling himself the best in the world, the golfer said:

“You need a combination of both. Me having a really good day, which I did, and Collin not having his best… I feel like since August I’ve been the best player in the world. Earlier in the year clearly Scottie was that player, then Rory was that player, and I feel like right now it’s been me.”

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm is being dubbed as a favorite by experts to come out on top at major events this year.

