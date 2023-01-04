“I think it’s better for everybody” - Jon Rahm says more players will transition to LIV Golf in 2023 

Ahead of the 2023 season, Jon Rahm has come out to address the players transitioning to LIV Golf.

Rahm, like many other PGA Tour players, has spoken against the rebel series in the past. However, the Spaniard remains curious about how this year will play out as LIV Golf continues to grow.

The Saudi-backed circuit led by Greg Norman has been a talking point in the golf world for a while now. Having gained the interest of several PGA Tour stars in the past, LIV is now set to invite more.

Amid the series’ transition to the LIV Golf League, Rahm has stated that more players are on their way. Furthermore, the golfer cleared his stance on the matter and said that it’s “better for everybody” if the PGA Tour adapts to changes due to defections.

Speaking about LIV Golf ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Jon Rahm said:

“Yeah, I mean, I think we all know where we stand. There’s still going to be players that choose to transition to LIV is my guess.

“But for a lot of us, I think we see the direction the PGA Tour is going towards, right? I mean, they’re making the necessary changes to adapt to the new age and I think it’s better for everybody.”

It is interesting to note that Rahm seems to have accepted LIV’s place in the golf world. The comments from the Spaniard notably came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the PGA Tour’s newly-announced “elevated events” this year.

He also addressed the $15 million prize purse of the event and said how golf has changed in the past year. Rahm said:

“I mean, it’s a very, very, very extensive bonus to be able to – exactly, only have to beat 38 players compared to any other event, right? And it’s earned by having an amazing year.

“I think it’s great that they’re allowing the people that make it to the Tour Championship to be here as well. Maybe change the name of the tournament since they haven’t won a tournament. But I don’t think the name matters too much.

“I think it’s right to have the best players of the year here, and making it to East Lake should be an accomplishment.”

Jon Rahm respects golfers' decision to join LIV Golf

It is pertinent to note that TOC defending champion Cameron Smith won’t be at the event following his move to LIV Golf. The golfer was banned by the PGA Tour, meaning he will only play against the PGA’s big names in the majors.

Speaking about this, Rahm said that he respected players’ choice to move to LIV. However, he doesn’t think their treatment from the circuit will be much different going forward and added:

“I think it’s going to be the same. I mean, I didn’t feel a difference in any of the majors last year. If somebody has a problem with LIV players, they’re just not going to deal with them and that’s about it.

“In my mind, like I’ve said it before, I respect their choice and the ones I was friends with before I’m still going to be friends with, right? It doesn’t change the way I’m going to operate with them.

“So I think a lot of, let’s say, animosity, if there’s any, might be created more by (the media) than anything else. I don’t think there’s that much of a problem between players, at least in person, because if there is, they can avoid each other.”

Jon Rahm’s comments come amid rumors of various players moving to LIV Golf. The golfer, who is the favorite to win the Tournament of Champions, revealed that he has his eyes set on the majors in 2023. It’ll be interesting to see how he fairs against LIV players.

