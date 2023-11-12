5 things to know about 2023 The Annika being played at the Pelican Golf Club

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican is the only namesake event on the LPGA Tour this season. The tournament got underway on Thursday, November 9, and will have its finale on Sunday, November 12. at the Pelican Golf Club.

The tournament has a purse of $7 million and following three rounds Emily Kristine Pedersen topped the leaderboard. She finished with a score of under 18 to top the leaderboard, three strokes ahead of Amy Yang and Lilia Vu.

Here are five things to know about the 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

5 things about 2023 The Annika being played at the Pelican Golf Club

#1 The Annika tournament features a stellar field

This week's Annika driven by Gainbridge has a strong field, including 10 golfers in the LPGA's Rolex ranking, who will compete at the tournament.

Here are the top-ranked golfers playing this week:

Ruoning Yin (No. 1)

Lilia Vu (No. 2)

Celine Boutier (No. 3)

Jin Young Ko (No. 4)

Nelly Korda (No. 6)

Charley Hull (No. 8)

Atthaya Thitikul (No. 9)

Lydia Ko (No. 10

#2 15 LPGA Tour winners

Fifteen golfers playing this week have won a tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2023. The field features Allison Corpuz (winner of the US Women's Open), Lina Grant (Dana Open winner), and many other golfers.

Here are the winners of LPGA Tour winners playing at The Annika driven by Gainbridge:

Celine Boutier (LPGA Drive On Championship, The Amundi Evian Championship, FREED GROUP Women’s Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf, Maybank Championship)

Ashleigh Buhai (ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer)

Allisen Corpuz (U.S. Women’s Open), Linn Grant (Dana Open)

Brooke Henderson (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions)

Megan Khang (CPKC Women’s Open)

Grace Kim (LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei)

Cheyenne Knight (Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational)

Jin Young Ko (HSBC Women’s World Championship

Cognizant Founders Cup)

Leona Maguire (Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give)

Alexa Pano (ISPS Handa World Invitational)

Hae Ran Ryu (Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G)

Elizabeth Szokol (Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational)

Lilia Vu (Honda LPGA Thailand, The Chevron Championship, AIG Women’s Open)

Chanettee Wannasaen (Portland Classic)

Ruoning Yin (DIO Implant LA Open, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship)

#3 17 Rookie golfers playing at the LPGA Tour event

The stellar field of the 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge Championship features 17 rookie players. Bailey Tardy is playing in the tournament along with other rookie players including Polly Mack, Yuna Nishimura, and Alexa Pano.

Here are the rookies playing:

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Hyo Joon Jang

Soo Bin Joo

Minami Katsu

Grace Kim

Aline Krauter

Lucy Li

Yan Liu

Polly Mack

Yuna Nishimura

Alexa Pano

Hae Ran Ryu

Bailey Tardy

Chanettee Wannasaen

Xiaowen Yin

Arpichaya Yubol

#4 2023 The Annika Championship past winners

The Annika driven by Gainbridge championship was started in 2020 with Sei Young Kim winning the inaugural edition of the tournament. Nelly Korda has been winning the tournament for the past two years and will be looking forward to defending her title this year.

Here are the past winners of The Annika Championship:

2022: Nelly Korda

2021: Nelly Korda

2020: Sei Young Kim

#5 The tournament named after Annika Sorenstam

This week's LPGA Tour event is named after 10-time major champion, Annika Sorenstam. The beneficiary of the tournament will be the Annika Foundation.

Sorenstam is one of the most successful golfers on the LPGA Tour. She has won 97 professional tournaments in her career including 72 on the LPGA Tour.