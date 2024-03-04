5 things to know about Netflix Full Swing Season 2

Less than 48 hours remain until the premiere of season 2 of Netflix Full Swing, the documentary series that follows several professional golfers and shows details of their behind-the-scenes lives and work. The new season includes several new features, including new subjects and protagonists.

The first season of Netflix's Full Swing was a hit with viewers as the first docuseries to show what you don't see in professional golf tournaments and their players. It was also one of Netflix's first approaches to golf, a path the network seems interested in pursuing.

Let's take a look at five of the new features of the second season of Netflix Full Swing, which premieres on March 6:

Expand Tweet

#1 The Ryder Cup under the spotlight at Netflix Full Swing

The most recent edition of the Ryder Cup (2023) occupies not one, but two of the eight chapters that make up the second season of Netflix Full Swing. As has been the tone of this series, it will bring us never-before-seen details about how the event is lived from the inside of both teams.

#2 Protagonists: Three debuting and six returning

This second season reunites six of the protagonists of the previous installment: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick.

It will also see the debut of three young stars, Alex Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim, as well as English Major champion and Ryder Cup hero Justin Rose.

#3 Additional stars

Other players will also receive ample space in the second season of Full Swing, although for specific topics. This is the case of Keegan Bradley, who will be shown the moment he received the call to inform him that he had not been selected for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

On the same topic, captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald will talk about the event, offering exclusive views on the development of the event and the results of each side.

#4 The third season is in the oven

According to Golf.com, filming is already underway for the third season of Netflix Full Swing. But, the commitment to a new series of episodes is not yet official, as network executives have not given it the green light.

However, as Golf.com also recalled, the second season was officially announced in March 2023, a few weeks after the premiere of the first season. Perhaps the same will happen this time.

#5 The negotiations of the framework agreement

The documentary series also devotes space to the negotiations between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. The series will be able to show views from both sides of the negotiation, as it features LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson.

The first season of Full Swing premiered in February 2023. It featured eight episodes and followed Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Mito Pereira.