Full Swing Season 2 golfers: Which golfers will be featured in the upcoming Netflix series?

The Full Swing Season 2 is scheduled to kick off its first episode on March 6, 2024. The upcoming season will have several golfers present in the series from various tours. This includes the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV League.

Some of the prominent golfers that will make it to season two are World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, LIV Defector Dustin Johnson, and USA Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson. In total, there will be 13 players who are going to appear in the series.

Here is the list of all the golfers who will be featured in Full Swing Season 2:

Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas

Dustin Johnson

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Joel Dahmen

Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark

Keegan Bradley

Justin Rose

Luke Donald

Zach Johnson

A look into the upcoming Netflix series Full Swing Season 2

Following a triumphant debut season last year, Netflix unveiled the trailer for Full Swing Season 2 on February 26, 2024. The series, which is created by Box to Box and Vox Media Studios, delves into the personal and professional lives of players, capturing their struggles and the drama that unfolds.

In the first season, fans gained an understanding of the disparities between the two leagues, the PGA Tour and the LIV League. In the forthcoming episodes, they can expect to delve deeper into the rift within the tour, the PIF investment, and much more.

Another biggest focus would be on the 2023 Ryder Cup event. The season will highlight the intense competition between Team USA and Team Europe, focusing on how the captain's selections can significantly influence the outcome of the show.

Gabe Spitzer, the Netflix’s VP of nonfiction sports programming, also emphasized on his excitement for the upcoming show. He said (via Golf.com):

“With season one, we were so thrilled with how it turned out, but it was sort of interesting to go out into the world. I feel like that’s what I’m really excited about in season two — the extension of what we built in season one.”

Additionally, there is also speculation that filming for the series' third season may commence shortly. Spitzer added:

“We always want the next season to launch and then see how it does,” Spitzer said. “I’ll just say, we’re thrilled with how this series is doing, and we did continue filming. We don’t want to miss any of these first three months [of the 2024 season] to decide. So, you know, we’re filming, but we haven’t officially announced anything.”