Netflix Full Swing Season 2 trailer release: Everything to know about the golf documentary 

On February 26, 2024, Netflix released the official trailer for Full Swing Season 2, which exposed a very tumultuous period at the PGA TOUR that saw a union between PGA Tour and LIV Golf initiated, spawning protests and divisions among the members. Through the events of the trailer, the audience observes the players (from the LIV Golf Tour and the PGA TOUR) duke it out.

The series showcases the struggle of big names like Justin Thomas, who has to withstand the pressures of keeping up his supremacy, while also being under immense scrutiny.

Set in the context of the Ryder Cup, a tournament for teams that pits the United States against Europe, Full Swing Season 2 is bound to offer a realistic portrayal of this game's greatest feud, revealing to the audience both the raw emotions and the heated rivalries of today's golf players.

What is the release date for Full Swing Season 2?

Following the huge success of the first season of Full Swing on Netflix, the second season is now ready to be launched on March 6, 2024.

The season finale will take place over two parts this upcoming season, with a focus being on the Ryder Cup, a biennial competition between the elite golf pros from the United States and Europe.

The show has been widely praised for presenting a deep look at many top golfers like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and both the Ryder Cup captains, thus empowering the public with a rather exclusive view of the sport.

Who are the professional golfers featured in Full Swing Season 2?

All eyes will be on the professional golfers in the Netflix documentary series Full Swing Season 2. Some recurring athletes will be joined by others who are new to the game.

There will be the return of familiar faces like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, and Justin Rose.

This season welcomes Wyndham Clark, who won the US Open, and Tom Kim, the budding star player. The captain of Team Europe, Luke Donald, and the Team USA captain, Zach Johnson, will also be present in the season.

These golfers will have a camera following them along the course as well as inside their lives, so there will be a sense of what challenges and triumphs they face as professional athletes during the competitive season.

What is the plot of Full Swing Season 2?

In Full Swing Season 2, audiences will be drawn in by exciting curtain-lifters of the world of professional golfers and how it impacts their lives on and off the course. The season will feature competitive battles between players like Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Rickie Fowler, while also welcoming newcomers such as Tom Kim and Wyndham Clark to the tour.

The upcoming season, which will largely feature the Ryder Cup the US Captain (Zach Johnson), and the EU Captain (Luke Donald) has the power to attract viewers due to compelling narratives, emotional moments, and behind-the-scenes insight into the world of professional golf.

Stay tuned as Full Swing Season 2 takes screens by storm with a depth of professional golfer's life and the hard times they go through to achieve the peak of their careers.