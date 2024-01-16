Watch: PGA superstar Rory McIlroy meets former One Direction pop star in Dubai

Rory McIlroy recently attended the Dubai Invitational, which was held between Janaury 11 and 14 at the Dubai Golf Creek. While in Dubai, McIlroy met with former One Direction pop star Niall Horan on the course. The singer-songwriter is not only talented on the stage, but also holds a deep passion for the game of golf.

In 2015, Niall Horan got the opportunity to caddie for Rory McIlroy at the Augusta Masters. The two superstars have been friends ever since, and Horan was even at McIlroy's wedding in 2017. The pair was seen on the golf course, having a conversation.

Expand Tweet

Since 2015, Niall Horan has been a frequenter at the Masters, not missing out on watching the talented field of golfers play. Speaking about his experience, Horan said via NBC:

"I absolutely love this place. Hopefully they keep inviting me back because there’s something special about it. It’s my favorite week of the year.”

Horan also spoke about his love for the game of golf. He has been watching and playing since childhood, and has a handicap of 8.

“I absolutely love golf, I’m obsessed with it. I grew up with it back home…it’s a huge part of our culture with so many great Irish golfers down the years. Over the years I became really passionate about it, I love seeing players racing up the back nine on a Sunday and count myself lucky to have witnessed some great major championship moments in my life.”

Niall Horan offers support to friend Rory McIlroy at several tournaments including the Open, the Masters

In 2015, Horan also teamed up with Rory McIlroy to take part in the pro-am BMW PGA Championship. Speaking via LA Times, Horan said:

“I’ll probably be more nervous than in front of thousands with [One Direction]. I’m hoping Rory will give me a few tips on calming the nerves.”

Most recently, Horan was at the 2023 Open, where he was seen talking to and hugging the World No. 2 golfer at Hoylake. Explaining the conversation that took place between them, Niall Horan said via the Irish Mirror:

"I was talking to Shane and Padraig and Rory and it's only Open Championship winners allowed in this circle, I'm going to step away."

Horan has also signed a multi-year partnership with Callaway golf. The aim is to grow the sport amongst the youth and reach a wider audience, while being able to collaborate with them for a sport that he is passionate about.