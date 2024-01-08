5 things to look forward to in 2024 Golf season

The 2024 professional golf season is underway with the Sentry tournament. Chris Kirk won the first PGA Tour championship of the season and pocketed the winner's share of $3.6 million from the $20 million purse.

With the first championship wrapped up, many fans and viewers are looking forward to the next season. Interestingly, the 2024 Paris Olympics will also take place this year. That, coupled with the growing controversy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, here's a look at 5 things to look forward to in the 2024 Golf season.

5 things to look forward to for the 2024 Golf season

#1 Triumphant return for Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods had to withdraw from the 2023 Masters Tournament due to an unfortunate injury. The legendary player was out of action for the entire season and made his return at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

Woods has committed himself to playing at least one championship each month and will be looking to return to his best form. He is still one of the biggest names in the game and could make a memorable comeback this season.

#2 The 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics is easily the biggest event in the world and many professional players will hope to get a medal. With the meteoric rise of European golf, the path for Xander Schaufelle and Nelly Korda will be difficult after being crowned champions at the Tokyo Olympics.

#3 European domination

Viktor Hovland at The Sentry - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Golfers such as Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg represent the young generation of European players who are technically gifted and extremely competitive. Additionally, Rory Mcllroy is in the form of his life and ended the 2022-23 season as one of the best players in the world. With the influx of European talent on the PGA Tour, it seems like 2024 would be a year of European domination.

#4 Rory McIlroy's comeback at the Majors

Rory Mcllroy (Image via Getty)

Rory Mcllroy had a stellar 2022-23 season, winning the Genesis Scottish Open and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Mcllroy was also pivotal in helping Team Europe win big at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

However, a victory at the Majors has evaded him since 2014. With 4 Major wins currently under his belt, the Northern Irish professional will hope to break the jinx and win his 5th Major tournament after waiting for almost a decade.

#5 LPGA Tour overhaul

Nelly Korda PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

The women's professional game has come a long way in recent years and 2024 would be historic in many ways. The LPGA Tour will see a 69% increase in prize money compared to 2021. Comparatively, it's still a lot less than the PGA Tour. However, women's professional golf is growing at a rapid rate due to the influence and awareness created by many professionals like Olympic winner Nelly Korda.