5 things about LPGA golfer Malia Nam you need to know

Malia Nam is currently in the limelight for her exceptional performance at the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. The 24-year-old golfer captured a one-stroke lead by carding a 2-under 69 in her second round at the Palos Verdes Golf Club.

Nam is ranked 961 on the Rolex Rankings and has earned $4,750 in career earnings so far. Here are 5 things you need to know about her:

5 things to know about Malia Nam

#1 Malia Nam began playing golf at a very young age and has earned multiple honors during her high school days

Nam started playing golf when she was a mere six years old. Growing up, she was actively involved in golf tournaments during her high school days at Kaiser High School in Kailua.

The American professional golfer was also a three-time state champion between 2015 and 2018. In 2017, she secured a tie for 14th place at the Girls' Junior Americas Cup and finished second in her U.S. Open qualifier.

#2 Malia Nam had a great amateur career

Nam had played collegiate golf at the University of Southern California. In her freshman year, she earned several notable honors including the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award. She has also represented the U.S. at the Arnold Palmer Cup and won her opening fourball match.

Nam has also competed in several national women's amateur tournaments including the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateurs and 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. For two consecutive years, Nam qualified for the match play stage of the U.S. Women's Amateur but was eliminated after the first round.

#3 Nam's 2020-2021 season was filled with more success

After recovering from a hip surgery that she underwent in 2019, Malia Nam had an amazing golfing season in 2020-2021. Out of the 9 events she participated in, she was able to clinch four top-20 finishes. Her best finish was a T3 position at the Pac-12 Championships.

#4 Nam grabbed her LPGA Tour card for the 2024 season through the Q-Series

Beginning her 2022-23 season ranked 206th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Nam completed all three rounds of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament in 2023. She closed the Q-Series with a score of 69 and was in the T23 position on the leaderboard. This way, she grabbed her LPGA Tour card for the 2024 season alongside 49 other players.

#5 Malia Nam's rookie season on the LPGA Tour is off to a fantastic start

Nam has just participated in two tournaments so far in her rookie year. Although her performance in her first event, the Drive-On Championship, was subpar as she finished the T57 position, her form in her second event, the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship saw her reach the top of the leaderboard for the weekend round.