What is the purse size of 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship? Prize money breakdown, winners payout, and more

The LPGA Tour returns to competitive activity after a couple of weeks off and does so with the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship from Palos Verdes California. It is the sixth event on the 2024 calendar and marks the return of the circuit to American territory.

The event is sponsored by Fir Hills, an investment firm based in Silicon Valley. The 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship has a purse of $2 million, which represents an increase of $250,000 compared to the 2023 edition. The winner's share will be $300,000.

2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship prize money breakdown

Below is the prize money breakdown for the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship (amounts may change depending on ties):

1- $300,000

2- $188,651

3- $136,853

4- $105,866

5- $85,211

6- $69,718

7- $58,356

8- $51,127

9- $45,962

10- $41,831

11- $38,731

12- $36,149

13- $33,877

14- $31,812

15- $29,952

16- $28,300

17- $26,855

18- $25,615

19- $24,582

20- $23,755

21- $22,930

22- $22,103

23- $21,278

24- $20,450

25- $19,728

26- $19,005

27- $18,281

28- $17,558

29- $16,836

30- $16,216

31- $15,596

32- $14,976

33- $14,356

34- $13,736

35- $13,221

36- $12,704

37- $12,189

38- $11,671

39- $11,154

40- $10,741

41- $10,329

42- $9,916

43- $9,502

44- $9,089

45- $8,779

46- $8,469

47- $8,159

48- $7,849

49- $7,539

50- $7,229

51- $7,024

52- $6,817

53- $6,609

54- $6,404

55- $6,197

56- $5,990

57- $5,784

58- $5,577

59- $5,372

60- $5,164

61- $5,062

62- $4,957

63- $4,854

64- $4,752

65- $4,647

2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship: Important details

The 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship will have 144 players, with 18 members of the top 25 in the world rankings. Highlights include the top-ranked golfer in the world, Lilia Vu, as well as number 2, Nelly Korda, and the defending champion, Ruoning Yin (4th).

The other members of the Top 25 present in the field will be Charley Hull (7th), Hyo Joo Kim (9th), Xiyu Lin (10th), Brooke Henderson (12th), Megan Khang (13th), Allisen Corpuz (14th ), Nasa Hataoka (15th), Hannah Green (17th), Jiyai Shin (18th), Alison Lee (19th), Ayaka Furue (20th), Leona Maguire (21th), Rose Zhang (22th), Patty Tavatanakit (23th) and Yuka Saso (25th).

The event is hosted by the legend Seri Pak, a player who between 1996 and 2016 won 39 professional tournaments, 26 of them on the LPGA Tour (five majors). Pak was inducted into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame and the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007.

The tournament, currently named Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, has been played since 2018. It was initially played under the name DIO Implant LA Open. Previous champions were Moriya Jutanugarn (2018), Minjee Lee (2019), Brooke M. Henderson (2021), Nasa Hataoka (2022) and Ruoning Yin (2023).

The tournament is played at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. It is a 6,447-yard, par 71 course, founded in 1924. The lowest score record for the event is held by Henderson (16 under 268) since she won in 2021. Both Hataoka and Yin were just one stroke shy of the record.