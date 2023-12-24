USA star golfer Rose Zhang's career earnings in 2023 explored 

Rose Zhang turned professional in 2023 and has been exceptional throughout the season. Zhang won the first tournament she appeared in at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open and cemented her place on the LPGA Tour.

Zhang also had an illustrious amateur career where she won the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur and NCAA Division 1 Championship in 2021 and 2022. These wins made her a known figure in women's professional golf leading to many brand endorsements.

Rose Zhang has reportedly accumulated an estimated net worth of $3 million at the time of writing. The 20-year-old has earned this amount through multiple prize payouts, brand deals, and additional endorsements.

According to the LPGA Tour, Zhang's earnings after playing in multiple championships during the 2023 season have been $1,389,794. The bulk of this amount came after her first LPGA Tour win at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open when she took home the winner's share of $412,500.

Zhang's four top-10 finishes this season, including one 3rd placed finish, have also helped contribute to her reported $3 million net worth. Zhang also finished T8, T9, and T9 at the 2023 Women's PGA Championship, the 2023 Evian Championship, and the 2023 U.S. Women's Open respectively, taking home a substantial amount of prize money.

Rose Zhang had a record-breaking rookie season on the LPGA Tour

Rose Zhang at the Grant Thornton Invitational - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Rose Zhang was considered a young prodigy before her debut on the LPGA Tour. Upon debut, she exceeded all expectations and became the first woman since Beverly Hanson in 1951 to win an LPGA Tour event on her debut.

Zhang's form didn't falter throughout the season as she managed to get top-10 in 3 Majors in 2023. Her win on the LPGA Tour also helped her get a Solheim Cup appearance where she held a decent 0-2-1 record on debut.

Zhang had an exceptional first season and the American golfer will hope to maintain her consistency next season as well. However, the 20-year-old is now thrust with massive expectations and is being compared to prominent LPGA Tour golfers like Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, and Lilia Vu.