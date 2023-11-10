How many wins does Brooke Henderson have? LPGA Golfer’s record explored

Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson is leading the current competition at Pelican Golf Club with a commanding lead, showcasing her extraordinary skills on the green once again. With an amazing record of 20 professional victories, the golfer, who turned pro in 2014, has been a dominant force in the golf world.

Brooke Henderson's Career Win so far

Since the start of her incredible journey in 2014, Brooke Henderson has won six other professional tournaments, one Epson Tour, and thirteen LPGA Tour events. Her most recent performance at Pelican Golf Club serves as more evidence that she is among the best players in the game.

Let's look into her record at the 13 LPGA Tour Wins.

Cambia Portland Classic(1): On 16 Aug 2015, she won by 8 strokes with a score of −21; runners-up were Jang Ha-na, Candie Kung, and Pornanong Phatlum.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: On 12 Jun 2016, Brooke Henderson won in a playoff against Lydia Ko with a score of −6.

Cambia Portland Classic(2): On 3 Jul 2016, she won by 4 strokes with a score of −14; the runner-up was Stacy Lewis.

Meijer LPGA Classic: On 18 Jun 2017, she won by 2 strokes with a score of −17; runners-up were Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie.

McKayson New Zealand Women's Open: On 2 Oct 2017, she won by 5 strokes with a score of −17; the runner-up was Jing Yan.

Lotte Championship: On 14 Apr 2018, she won by 4 strokes with a score of −12; the runner-up was Azahara Muñoz.

CP Women's Open: On 26 Aug 2018, she won by 4 strokes with a score of −21; the runner-up was Angel Yin.

Lotte Championship(2): On 20 Apr 2019, she won by 4 strokes with a score of −16; the runner-up was Ji Eun-hee.

Meijer LPGA Classic(2): On 16 Jun 2019, she won by 1 stroke with a score of −21; runners-up were Brittany Altomare, Nasa Hataoka, Su-Hyun Oh, and Lexi Thompson.

Hugel-Air Premia LA Open: On 24 Apr 2021, she won by 1 stroke with a score of −16; the runner-up was Jessica Korda.

ShopRite LPGA Classic: On 12 Jun 2022, she won in a playoff against Lindsey Weaver-Wright with a score of −12.

Evian Championship: On 24 Jul 2022, she won by 1 stroke with a score of −17; the runner-up was Sophia Schubert.

On 24 Jul 2022, she won by 1 stroke with a score of −17; the runner-up was Sophia Schubert. Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions: On 22 Jan 2023, Brooke Henderson won by 4 strokes with a score of −16; runners-up were Maja Stark and Charley Hull.