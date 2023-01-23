Brooke Henderson wins LPGA season opener

Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson started the new year with a victory. She dominated the field since the first day, and on the final day, she delivered a 2-under 70 to clinch the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The tournament was held from January 19-22 at the Lake Nona Golf Course.

The 25-year-old played steadily, making sure not to give much hope to the 29 other golfers competing at the tournament. She maintained her lead from the beginning, while World No. 2 Nelly Korda gave her stiff competition.

On Sunday, both golfers made a birdie on the second hole and then bogeyed the sixth. However, the American golfer missed a shot on the next four holes, while Henderson made a bogey on the ninth hole. Henderson's consistent performance helped her clinch the trophy in the final.

Speaking to the media, Brooke Henderson said:

"It is so exciting. I always try to win a couple times each year, so to get one right way out of the gate takes a little bit of pressure off. ... It's exciting to be in contention, and even more exciting to hoist trophies."

Henderson has had a good record at the Tournament of Champions for a while now. She finished runner-up last year, where Danielle Kang clinched the trophy. Henderson has played in the last four seasons and never finished outside nine.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions leaderboard

1. Brooke Henderson

T2. Maja Stark

T2. Charley Hull

4. Nelly Korda

5. Nasa Hataoka

T6. Paula Reto

T6. Yuka Saso

T6. Gaby Lopez

T9. Leona Maguire

T9. Ashleigh Buhai

11. Moriya Jutanugarn

T12. Ryann O'Toole

T12. Anna Nordqvist

T12. Danielle Kang

15. Wei-Ling Hsu

T16. Jennifer Kupcho

T16. Gemma Dryburgh

T18. Pajaree Anannarukarn

T18. Ayaka Furue

T18. Jodi Ewarf Shadoff

T21. Lizette Salas

T21. Marina Alex

T21. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

T21. Matilda Castren

25. Ally Ewing

26. Celine Boutier

27. Andrea Lee

28. Patty Tavatanakit

29. Ariya Jutanugarn

"I had the dream start" - Brooke Henderson on her win

Henderson struggled with a back injury that forced her to skip the Pelican Women's Championship towards the end of 2022. She then competed at the CME Group Tour Championship and managed to finish seventh at the end of the season.

Brooke Henderson has had a good start to the new year. She recently signed a deal with TaylorMade and then won the LPGA season-opening championship.

Henderson spoke about her performance in an interview. She said:

"Obviously, I had the dream start."

The second spot at the tournament was jointly shared by Maja Stark and Charley Hull.

Nelly Korda ended up finishing fourth after the final round. Although disappointed with her performance, she is looking forward to the upcoming tournaments.

Korda said:

"What's good is that I have a lot to work and I'm very excited about it. I have four weeks [off from the tour] to kind of grind and see where my game is."

Korda had also signed an equipment deal with TaylorMade ahead of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

