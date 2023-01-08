World No. 6 Brooke Henderson and TaylorMade agree to sign an equipment deal: Reports 

Brooke Henderson is an established golfer. Last year went a long way in her favor. She won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, the Evian Championship, and climbed to number six in the world rankings.

Her reported deal with golf equipment brand TaylorMade adds more gems to her success. According to SCORE Golf, TaylorMade and Henderson have signed an equipment deal that will soon be made public. Although neither the golfer nor the company has confirmed the news, the website has stayed committed to its sources.

Nuclr Golf sparked speculation when they shared a post claiming Brook had removed Ping from her social media bio in order to sign a full deal with TaylorMade.

"Brooke Henderson is no longer listed as a staffer on the PING website, and PING is not in her Twitter bio along with other staffers. Could she be on to a full-bag deal with Taylor Made? Huge L for PING if so."

It is pertinent to note that TaylorMade signed a glove and ball deal with Brook last year, and now it seems like the contract has been extended to get a full bag.

Brooke Henderson has won 17 professional events since turning pro in 2014. Her bag mostly consists of PING equipment. However, last year, she played with a TaylorMade ball.

Brooke Henderson: What's in the bag?

The 25-year-old Canadian golfer was born and brought up in a family that was into golf. Her parents were experienced golfers, and her uncle, Tom Henderson, played at the amateur level. Brooke's sister, Brittany, played golf at the junior and college levels.

Henderson has won two major tournaments, including the Women's PGA Championship in 2016 and the Evian Championship in 2022. She finished T5 at the US Women's Open and T2 at the 2020 Chevron Championship.

Brooke Henderson's deal with TaylorMade has not been confirmed yet, so her bag still consists of last year's gear. She uses a PING G400 driver that has been in her bag for a while, and she made no major changes until the previous year. She used to use a 48-inch driver before switching to a 46-inch driver in 2022 due to USGA and R&A rules.

Brooke Henderson's irons are also from Ping. She uses a Ping I210 iron, Ping Glide 4.0 wedges, a Ping Cadence TR, and a Ketsch C putter.

However, her ball and gloves are from TaylorMade. Henderson has a TaylorMade TP5X ball in her bag, along with the company's gloves.

TaylorMade balls (Image via Martin Hopley)

Here is the full specification of Brooke Henderson's bag.

Driver

Ping G400 (7.7 degrees), TPT 19HI shaft

Fairways

Ping G400 Stretch (13 set to 14 degrees), with Ping Alta CB Orange 65xs, Ping G400 (17.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour ADTP 6x

Hybrid

Ping G425 5H (26 degrees), with KBS Tour Hybrid 65s

Irons

Ping i210 (5-UW), Nippon Modus 3 105 Stiff

Wedges

Ping Glide 4.0 (52, 60), Nippon Modus 3 115

Putter

Ping Cadence TR – Ketsch C

Ball

TaylorMade TP5x

Shoes

Skechers

