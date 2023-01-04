Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods star in TaylorMade’s new ad, people ask for Dustin Johnson

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods recently appeared in an advertisement for golf equipment company, TaylorMade. While it is being appreciated by fans, they have one question.

TaylorMade recently came out with a new social media ad for the 2023 season. The video featured world-class golfers like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Brooke Henderson, Scottie Scheffler and Chris Trott associated with the brand.

The ad combines shots of them playing golf along with real footage to create an inspiring and compelling ad that suits their tagline, Beyond Driven. TaylorMade also showed off their new cutting-edge releases for the year and have had everyone on their feet about it.

The caption read:

"The ultimate goal is to get better day in and day out. We know perfection in this game is impossible and, like you, we're willing to put in the countless hours of work to keep chasing it—no matter what. #BeyondDriven"

While the fans loved the new ad, they however noticed the absence of another superstar golfer sponsored by TaylorMade, Dustin Johnson.

One fan wrote:

"Day 2 of asking where is DJ?"

Well Dustin Johnson was also not added to the promotional reel posted a day before the new ad was released. This is especially shocking since he has been with the brand all his career.

Johnson's controversial decision to defect to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour in 2022 attracted a lot of backlash from within the golf community. Especially, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have been staunch supporters of the PGA Tour and have been vocal about their criticism of the league and the players.

Nobody knows what caused TaylorMade to not include Dustin Johnson in their new ad but fans aren't very happy about it. They have expressed their feelings in the promotional reel comment section as well.

One asked if Johnson did not count anymore.

"DJ doesn’t count anymore?"

Another did not mince their words when expressing their displeasure.

"Doing DJ dirty!!!"

One user simply asked.

"Where is DJ??"

Another user wondered if things had ended between Johnson and TaylorMade.

"Dj not on the team anymore"

Are Dustin Johnson and TaylorMade breaking up?

Dustin Johnson at the TaylorMade Driving Relief Supported By UnitedHealth Group in 2020 (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TaylorMade has gained quite a reputation for going all out on their Christmas cards every year. It has become a fun tradition of sorts for the company to post cards featuring their team of world-class golfers. Golf fans have been enjoying their favorite players teaming up to wish them a Merry Christmas.

However, TaylorMade's Christmas cards convey a lot more than just seasonal cheer. They are also an Easter egg to the new additions and subtractions to their roster.

In 2020, two prominent golfers associated with the brand - Jon Rahm and Jason Day were absent from the annual Christmas card. It was later revealed that Rahm had decided to return to Callaway and Day's contract was not renewed.

Going by this logic, perhaps one of the most important TaylorMade players, Dustin Johnson was notably missing from this year's card and video that featured Rory McIlroy, Charley Hull, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler as a carol singing group with Tiger Woods as the conductor.

This is shocking because not only has Johnson endorsed the company his entire career, but he has been a regular fixture on the Christmas cards.

While no reason has been officially given as to this exclusion, but fans are speculating that this might mean that the company's long association with Dustin Johnson might be coming to an end.

This could be pinned down to his defection from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series in 2022. Most members of the controversial series including Phil Mickelson lost a majority of their sponsors if not all due to this decision. And fans think that Johnson will be the next one to be axed.

Johnson's exclusion from their new ad and the promotional reel isn't helping the case either. Along with him, the card also excluded his fellow LIV Golf members Sergio Garcia, Matt Wolff and Martin Kaymer who are in also in team TaylorMade.

Well, it will be seen early this year whether the company retains these players or not.

