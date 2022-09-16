Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Age, nationality, photos & more details

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is arguably the best golfer in the world. Ever since 2018, Rahm has been in terrific form, becoming the first Spaniard to win the US Open in June last year.

After the big US Open victory, Rahm began preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He had to withdraw from the Games, however, after testing positive in his third and final COVID-19 test before departing.

Despite this setback, the golfer ended his 2021 as the top-ranked player. His 2022 season has also been going strong with a victory at the Mexican Open in May.

Alongside this phenomenal performance, the past few years have been momentous for the Spaniard outside the greens as well.

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Know all about Kelley Cahill

In December 2019, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm tied the knot with college sweetheart Kelley Rahill in Bilbao, his hometown in Spain. Rahm even penned down a heartfelt caption for his wedding day.

"Last Friday was the best day of my life, it was a dream wedding in my hometown Bilbao with my beautiful college sweetheart and my better half and now Kelley Rahm. The Basilica de Begoña is a very special place for me and my family so it was an honor to marry her there. Couldn’t think of a better way to end the year!"

Cahill was born on February 24, 1994 and grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The 28-year-old also has a brother named Marty.

But how did the Spanish John Rahm and the American Kelley Cahill meet?

Both of them were studying at Arizona State University. They started dating in college itself and began living together in 2017. Cahill was a javelin thrower for the Sun Devils. She has also played tennis in high school.

Maybe it's the athlete in the two of them, but the couple can get very competitive. In fact, she once got "so upset" over a tennis match the two of them played. According to The Sun, she said:

"He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right.' He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since."

The pair got engaged in the summer of 2018, with Rahm himself designing her ring. He said:

"So, [golfer] Brian Stuard’s fiancée or wife is a jeweller and is a really good friend of ours. So Kelley was talking to her. She knew what Kelley wanted, but I had my own ideas. Basically, with her help, I designed the ring."

He also explained how he made the ring look "a little more personal".

"She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted. I designed what’s around the ring. It’s supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It’s a little more personal like that."

In November 2020, Kelley Cahill and Jon Rahm welcomed their son, Kepa. Interestingly, Cahill's due date was supposed to clash with Rahm's Masters. But little Kepa came into the world a week prior to the expected due date, enabling his father to play in the coveted tournament.

In August this year, the couple gave birth to their second child, Eneko.

Kelley Cahill and Jon Rahm both live together in the US.

