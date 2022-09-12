US Open 2022 Winners: Complete list of men's, women's, boys' and girls' singles and doubles champions

After two weeks of relentless action, the 2022 US Open came to a close on Sunday. The tournament began with veterans Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal grabbing the spotlight for different reasons. The 23-time Grand Slam champion competed in the final tournament of her career, with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic sending her into retirement.

Nadal was looking to create more history but was knocked out by Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round. Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu captured their maiden Grand Slam titles at the US Open last year, but failed to defend them this time around. The Russian lost in the fourth round, while the teenager failed to make it past the opening hurdle.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Simona Halep were two of the biggest upsets in the tournament as they went out in the first round itself. On the men's side, all the semifinalists made it to the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time in their careers. While on the women’s side, Caroline Garcia was the only one to reach her maiden Major semifinal.

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud were the final two men left standing, with the teenager emerging victorious in the end. Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, two of the most consistent players this year, battled for the title with the Pole coming out on top.

Along with Alcaraz and Swiatek, more victors were crowned. Here's a list of the 2022 US Open champions:

Men's singles - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz's remarkable season had him pegged as one of the leading contenders to win the US Open. The teenager did capture his maiden Grand Slam title here, but had to do it the hard way. He played three consecutive five-set matches from the fourth round onwards and even saved a match point against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz took on Casper Ruud in the championship round. While the Norwegian put up a fight for most of the match, the teen sensation brushed him aside quite easily in the fourth set to be crowned the victor. With the win, he also rose to the top of the rankings and became the youngest player ever to be World No. 1 in ATP history.

Women's singles - Iga Swiatek

Heading into the US Open, Iga Swiatek's dominance had waned just a little. However, match by match, she began to recapture her aura of surpemacy. She won her first three matches with ease, with Jule Niemeier being the first to push her to three sets in the fourth round.

Swiatek was slightly erratic against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, but did enough to get past the American. She looked down and out against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, but staged a remarkable comeback to reach the title round.

Up against Ons Jabeur in the final, Swiatek claimed the opening set quite easily. Her opponent put up a fight in the second set, but the World No. 1 quelled her resistance to win her third Grand Slam title and her first at the US Open. She became the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win multiple Major titles in the same season.

Men's doubles - Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury defeated Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof 7-6(4), 7-5 to successfully defend their US Open title. They became the second team in the Open Era to win consecutive titles in New York.

This was the third men's doubles title for Ram and Salisbury, having won the 2020 Australian Open as well. It was also the fifth Grand Slam title for each of them overall, as the duo have also won a couple of mixed doubles titles.

Women's doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have been the most dominant doubles team over the last few years. The duo have won almost every big title the sport has to offer, with the US Open remaining the last frontier for them to conquer.

The Czech pairing staged a comeback from a set down in the final to defeat the American combine of Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 to claim the US Open title. With their latest victory, Krejcikova and Siniakova completed a Career Super Slam, winning all four Grand Slam titles, Olympic gold and the WTA Finals.

They became the first women's team and the third and fourth women overall, following Gigi Fernandez and Pam Shriver, to do so.

Mixed doubles - Storm Sanders and John Peers

John Peers and Storm Sanders defeated Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 to claim the mixed doubles title.

This was the first title as a pair for the Australian duo and also Sanders' maiden Grand Slam title. Peers claimed his second Major title overall, having won the men's doubles title at the 2017 Australian Open.

Boys' singles - Martin Landaluce

Before Carlos Alcaraz won the men's singles crown, Martin Landaluce kicked off the celebrations in Spain by winning the boys' singles title. He defeated Gilles-Arnaud Bailly 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-2 in the final.

Landaluce began his Grand Slam journey with a first-round loss at the French Open. He performed much better at Wimbledon as he reached the semifinals there. Now, the 16-year old has taken a big step in his young career by winning his first Major title.

Girls' singles - Alexandra Eala

Alexandra Eala concluded her dominant run at the 2022 US Open by winning the girls' singles title. She defeated reigning French Open girls' champion Lucie Havlickova 6-2, 6-4 in the final. She didn't drop a single set en route to winning the Major.

This was Eala's first junior Grand Slam title in singles, but third overall. She has won a couple of doubles titles as well, claiming the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open.

Boys' doubles - Ozan Baris and Nishesh Basavareddy

The American duo of Ozan Baris and Nishesh Basavareddy defeated Dylan Dietrich and Juan Carlos Prado Angelo 6-1, 6-1 to win the boys' doubles title. This was the first junior Grand Slam title for both players. The teenagers dropped just one set en route to the title.

They'll continue to play tennis as they head off to college. While Baris recently started his stint at Michigan State University, Basavareddy will soon head to Stanford.

Girls' doubles - Lucie Havlickova and Diana Shnaider

Lucie Havlickova came up short in the girls' singles final, but she made up for it by winning the doubles title with Diana Shnaider. They defeated the German pair of Carolina Kuhl and Ella Seidel 6-3, 6-2.

This was Havlickova's second doubles title and third Major title overall. She previously won the girls' singles and doubles title at this year's French Open. Shnaider also claimed her third Grand Slam title, having won the doubles title at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and the 2022 Australian Open.

