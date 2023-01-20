“Off to a hot start” - Brooke Henderson on taking early lead at LPGA Tournament of Champions

Brooke Henderson started the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with three birdies on the front and three more on the back. She entered the second round with a deficit of five at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.

The Canadian superstar is playing alongside celebrity stars John Smoltz and Josh Donaldson. She played an impressive round of golf on Thursday, ending with a 15-foot putt for birdie on the last hole. Henderson is leading the 29-player field after the first round.

Speaking to the media, Brooke Henderson said:

"It does feel really good, and to get off to a hot start, that's always a great feeling. Hopefully, I can continue it for the next three days, a lot of momentum, and lots of birdies."

She continued:

"You really need to go low here if the conditions are going to stay as nice as they are."

Henderson battled an injury throughout 2022. She has finally returned to her best form and has had a good start to the new year. The 12-time LPGA Tour winner also discussed her injuries. She said:

"I had to take a lot of time off to heal my back, so it was really weird not practicing for a while. Then even after resting for two weeks after that, I still couldn't swing full. I was just chipping and putting."

She added:

"It was just like slow progress, being patient and then building up to where now I can take full swings and things. It was a big off-season in terms of lots of things happening, but right now it looks like everything paid off well, and hopefully just keep it going."

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournaments of Champions features 29 of the best LPGA Tour players, including last year's winner, Danielle Kang, and current World No. 2, Nelly Korda.

"I've been really excited to join TaylorMade" - Brooke Henderson talks about her new equipment deal

Rolex ranking No.7 Brooke Henderson has signed a deal with iconic golf equipment TaylorMade for 2023. She announced the deal on Wednesday via her social media account.

The golfer said:

"All the clubs worked really well today, which is great, and to shoot 5-under to start the season off feels really good… I've been really excited to join Team TaylorMade. The clubs are awesome, and I feel like I was able to make a bunch of putts today, which is a really great feeling. A couple to save par and some for birdie, and it really kept my round going."

Henderson is now looking forward to her game at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The tournament is scheduled for January 19-22.

LPGA @LPGA



Thursday: 1/19:

12-3 p.m. EST (GC)



Friday 1/20:

12-3 p.m. EST (GC)



Saturday 1/21:

12-3 p.m. EST (GC)



Sunday 1/22:

2-5 p.m. EST (NBC)



HOW TO WATCH bit.ly/3XC1xNT Watch the #HGVLPGA this weekend on @GolfChannel and @NBCSports Thursday: 1/19:12-3 p.m. EST (GC)Friday 1/20:12-3 p.m. EST (GC)Saturday 1/21:12-3 p.m. EST (GC)Sunday 1/22:2-5 p.m. EST (NBC)HOW TO WATCH Watch the #HGVLPGA this weekend on @GolfChannel and @NBCSports!Thursday: 1/19:12-3 p.m. EST (GC)Friday 1/20:12-3 p.m. EST (GC)Saturday 1/21:12-3 p.m. EST (GC)Sunday 1/22:2-5 p.m. EST (NBC)HOW TO WATCH ⬇️ bit.ly/3XC1xNT

Nelly Korda is securing the second spot with a total score of -4, while the third position is jointly shared by Hsu Wei-Ling, Ashleigh Buhai, Gemma Dryburgh, and Charley Hull.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions leaderboard after round 1

1. Brooke Henderson

2. Nelly Korda

T3. Wei-Ling Hsu, Ashleigh Buhai, Gemma Dryburgh, and Charley Hull

T7. Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Yuka Saso

T9. Celine Boutier, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Nasa Hataoka, Lizette Salas, Ayaka Furue, Pajaree Anannarukam, Danielle Kang, and Maja Stark

T18. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Matilda Castren, Patty Tavatanakit, and Ryan O'Toole

T22. Gaby Lopez and Jennifer Kupcho

T24. Andrea Lee, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Paula Reto

27. Marina Alex

28. Ally Ewing

29. Ariya Jutanugarn

Poll : 0 votes