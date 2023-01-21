“Wow!!!!” – Fans laud Brooke Henderson as she extends lead at the LPGA Tournament of Champions

Brooke Henderson has extended her lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. On the first day, she sank three birdies on the first three holes to enter the second round with a leading score.

On the second day, she made birdies on four conservative holes on the front, leaving the first, and then added two more birdies on the 12th and 15th holes. With a total score of 11 under 66, Brooke Henderson maintained a four-shot lead after the first round.

The LPGA Tour shared a post on Twitter with the caption:

"Bogey free-66. Brooke Henderson wasn't messing around today at the #HGVLPGA."

In the comments section, fans reacted to the post.

"Wow!!!!" expressed one user.

"Love that we could watch all the action today!" wrote another fan.

"Way to get the season started Brooke!!" commented another fan.

"Great play Henderson Team," was the comment of another golf lover.

"Picking up where you left off last season I see," replied one more fan.

Henderson started her second round with a scoring deficit of five. She then made a birdie on the second hole and then on the third, fourth, and fifth. With six birdies on the second day, she will tee off for the third round with a lead in the tournament.

Brooke Henderson has won 12 LPGA Tour events

Born on September 10, 1997, Brooke Henderson began golfing at an early age. She was born and raised in Smiths Falls, Ontario, where she joined a golf and country club to start her association with the sport.

In 2013, Henderson won the Canadian Women's Amateur Championship and also finished as runner-up at the US Open women's amateur tournament. After having a successful career at the amateur level, Brooke Henderson turned pro in 2014.

Henderson made her LPGA Tour debut in 2015 with a score of 36-hole. She won the Women's PGA Championship in 2016 and then clinched her second major last year at the Evian Championship.

Brooke Henderson has won 19 professional events in her career, including 12 LPGA Tour titles, one Symetra Tour title, and six other events.

She competed at the Pelican Women's Championship in November but had to withdraw from the tournament due to a back injury. Brooke released a statement saying:

"Due to an injury in my upper back, it was recommended that I rest as much as possible coming into the week. While I plan to address any medical concerns and recover fully in the off-season, I am trying to do everything I can to compete this week. I appreciate all of the support."

It is pertinent to note that Nelly Korda successfully defended the Pelican title last year. Korda is also competing at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she secured second place. She is four shots behind Brooke Henderson at the moment.

The Tournament of Champions will wrap up with the finale on Sunday, January 22. The event will be live televised on the Golf Channel from 12–3 pm EST, and on Sunday, it will be presented on the NBC network from 2–5 pm EST.

The Florida field has been graced by 29 golfers who have won on the LPGA Tour in the past two years.

