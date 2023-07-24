5 things you probably didn’t know about the The Open Championship’s Claret Jug

The renowned Claret Jug, linked with The Open Championship, has a long and intriguing history. While most golfers are aware of its link with the Champion Golfer of the Year, there are some lesser-known facts about this classic trophy that make it even more fascinating.

On that note, let's take a look at five relatively unknown things about The Open Championship's Claret Jug.

1. Absent at the Inaugural Open

When the first-ever Open Championship was conducted in 1860 at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland, the Claret Jug was nowhere to be seen. It was because the trophy had not yet been established back then.

Willie Park, the winner of that historic event, was given a Challenge Belt instead.

2. The Late Introduction

The three Open host golf clubs—Prestwick, The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club - agreed to pool their resources and commission a silver Claret Jug in 1872.

The next year, Young Tom Morris won the trophy for the first time, though his name was inscribed second because the decision to construct the trophy coincided with his triumph the year before.

Brian Harman with the Claret Jug in The 151st Open 2023 (Image via Getty)

3. Dimensions and Materials

The Claret Jug, designed by Mackay Cunningham & Company of Edinburgh, is an amazing 2034 inches tall and has a base of 714 inches. It weighs around 512 pounds.

The trophy's majesty and appeal are enhanced by its 92.5 percent sterling silver construction.

4. Winner's Replica

The R&A, Europe's governing body of golf, ruled in 1927, that the Champion Golfer of the Year would no longer be able to keep the original Claret Jug permanently. The trophy is now on permanent display, and since Walter Hagen in 1928, the winner has received a replica to retain for a year.

Following that period, the champion receives a full-size copy to treasure, as well as the opportunity to acquire up to three smaller copies, guaranteeing a lasting remembrance of their extraordinary feat.

5. The Formal Name

The Claret Jug is famously known for its association with The Open Championship. However, it has a lesser-known formal name—The Golf Champion Trophy, highlighting its significance as the ultimate reward for the winner of the prestigious golf tournament.