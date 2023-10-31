5 Tiger Woods designed courses like the El Cardonal at Diamante that would host the PGA Tour 

Tiger Woods has not restricted himself to just playing world-class golf. He is also designing the golf course. Woods owns a company that designs golf courses and over the years, he has created several courses.

El Cardonal, designed by Woods, will host its first PGA Tour event very soon. The PGA Tour announced on social media that Tiger Woods's golf course in Diamante will host a Tour event for the first time. The golf courses are known for their unique style and scenic beauty.

El Cordonal was established in 2014 and is one of the premiere venues designed by Woods. Speaking about its design, Woods said as quoted by the golf course's website:

"I set up the golf strategy to make golfers think and make choices. Regardless of your handicap, there are going to be different ways to play every hole. Angles of approach are going to be very important and will dictate the type of shots you should consider. I love this kind of golf."

Here are the five Tiger Woods-designed golf courses like El Cardonal.

5 golf courses designed by Tiger Woods

#1 Jack's Bay

Located in the pristine setting of Rock Sound, Bahamas, Jack's Bay is a short course designed by 15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods. The golf course had a flexible layout with holes ranging from 71 to 163 yards.

It's a 10-hole golf course nestled in the South of Rock Sound. Speaking about the venue, Woods said as quoted by the official website of the golf course:

"We have the opportunity to build this course on one of the best pieces of property around the world."

#2 Bluejack National Golf Course

Bluejack National is the first golf course designed by Tiger Woods in the United States. The venue extends up to 755 acres and is built in beautiful wooded countryside. The venue is best known for its scenic beauty and sad ranked number 16th in the USA by Golf Week in 2022.

#3 Trump World Golf Club

Tiger Woods designed the Trump World Golf Club, which is situated in Dubai. The course has a 72-hole golf course and luxurious facilities including a golf academy, residential properties, and a boutique hotel.

#4 The Hay

Located at Pebble Beach, California, The Hay is a beautiful golf course designed by Tiger Woods. It offers a world-class golf experience for young and professional players. The Hay has a replica of the Pebble Beach Golf Links's seventh hole on its second hole and is located in a mesmerizing scenic beauty.

#5 The Legacy Club at Diamante

The Legacy Club at Dimante designed by Tiger Woods gives players exposure to compete on the deserted landscape of Southern Baja. Located in lush vegetation, the venue's strategy will be similar to that at El Cordonal. It is situated in a low bowl, creating an amazing environment and helping players to play against the winds.