5 times Phil Mickelson openly slammed the PGA Tour since joining LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He played on the PGA Tour for decades before signing a deal with LIV Golf.

The six-time major winner vehemently criticized the PGA Tour after joining the LIV Golf. He is the Saudi Circuit's ardent supporter and has mentioned the series in interviews. Mickelson joined the LIV Golf last after being offered a million-dollar deal.

Here are some instances of Phil Mickelson publicly criticizing the PGA Tour.

5 times Phil Mickelson openly slammed the PGA Tour

#1 Phil Mickelson claimed No LIV golfers want to join the PGA Tour

After the PGA Tour announced a deal with LIV Golf earlier this year, several outlets claimed that it would be difficult for the Saudi circuit players to rejoin the Tour.

Mickelson slammed the PGA Tour on Twitter (now X) saying that no one wants to join the American series.

"What a colossal waste of time. Not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour. It would require a public apology and restitution to LIV players for paying millions to Clout media to disparage all of us. A better topic is future sanctions for the many players who now come to LIV," he wrote.

#2 Mickelson said the PGA Tour struggles to present golf globally

In one of his interviews in 2022, Mickelson said that he had played on the PGA Tour for 30 years but it failed to represent golf globally.

He said (via the Golf Monthly):

"The reason why I'm so high on LIV Golf is it addresses the two areas that for 30 years I've played the Tour, they have tried and struggled. LIV has a chance to bring professional golf throughout the world. Globally, I think that's going to be a big impact."

#3 Phil said LIV targets a younger audience

Mickelson received brutal trolling for joining LIV Golf last year. However, he defended his decision in a press conference.

"The other thing is, be as a game and sport, the viewership has gone up five years to the average age, I believe, of 64. We have to target the younger generation," he said.

#4 "I am playing on the winning side," said Mickelson

Phil Mickelson slammed the PGA Tour in his interview last year in October saying that he believed LIV Golf would be successful in future.

"I think going forward, you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful. I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf," he commented.

#5 Mickelson said LIV is responsible for changes on the PGA Tour

Last year, when the PGA Tour announced its schedule for 2023, they introduced elevated events.

Phil Mickelson backed the Saudi circuit claiming that LIV Golf was responsible for the changes on the PGA Tour.

He said at a press conference:

"I didn’t say I felt vindicated, I said I felt happy for the guys, that they have a voice and they’re being valued and they’re being heard, and changes are being implemented to show that appreciation. Because that hasn’t been the case, and it hasn’t had to be the case because there was no other option and no leverage."