Why did Phil Mickelson join LIV Golf? Real reason behind switch explored

With his 45 event wins on the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson is regarded as one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has been playing for over three decades now. However, the American golfer surprised his fans after leaving the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Tournament.

The infamous controversy between the two tournaments has been the talk of the town since the first season of LIV Golf was announced. Dozens of golfers have peeled away from the World Championships, PGA Tour, and other major championships to join the Saudi Arabia-backed series with its enormous purse.

Phil Mickelson (Image via Golf)

Phil Mickelson has also joined the series, and he revealed two reasons to support his decision.

Mickelson said:

"The reason why I'm so high on LIV Golf is it addresses the two areas that for 30 years I've played the Tour, they have tried and struggled."

He went on to say:

"LIV has a chance to bring professional golf throughout the world. Globally, I think that's going to be a big impact."

Besides the LIV Golf series being a huge tournament, Phil also had another reason to join the series. He said:

"The other thing is, be as a game and sport, the viewership has gone up five years to the average age, I believe, of 64. We have to target the younger generation."

Phil Mickelson loves his decision to join the LIV Golf Series

Despite landing in cold water after joining the LIV Golf Series, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is still happy with his decision.

Phil Mickelson told reporters at the inaugural meeting of the tumultuous series that:

"I think going forward, you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful. I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."

He further added:

"Until both sides sit down and have a conversation and work something out, both sides are going to continue to change and evolve. And I see LIV Golf trending upwards; I see PGA Tour trending downwards, and I love the side that I'm on.... I love the way they involve us and listen to us in decisions. It's so inclusive; it's so fluid that things LIV Golf is leading."

Before the LIV Golf series started, the PGA Tour announced that they would suspend all players who would play in the rival tournament. Despite that, players don't care much about their rankings and have joined the series. According to SBNation, the players were given a giant, undisclosed contract to join LIV Golf.

The first season of the LIV Golf series was successfully concluded last Sunday, October 30. The winner, 4 Aces, received $16 million in prize money, joined by $8 million by the second position team, and $6 million was given to the team securing the third position.

