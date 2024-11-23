5 top golfers who missed the cut at the 2024 RSM Classic ft. Wesley Bryan

The second round of the 2024 RSM Classic was played on Friday, November 22, after which the established cut for regular PGA Tour events was made. Among the players who missed the cut were several who also missed out on full membership for 2025.

The RSM Classic is the final event on the FedEx Cup schedule, making it the final chance to earn ranking points. The top 125 earn their PGA Tour card for 2025, but those who missed the cut, will not earn any points.

5 Top Golfers Who Missed the Cut at the 2024 RSM Classic

The battle for a PGA Tour card will continue through the weekend as many players who made the cut are not guaranteed to make the Top 125. However, those who missed the cut will have another chance to improve their status.

Here are five of the top players who missed the cut at the RSM Classic:

#1 Wesley Bryan

Wesley Bryan (Image via Imagn).

Wesley Bryan entered the RSM Classic ranked 125th in the FedEx Cup rankings, so making the cut would have virtually guaranteed him full PGA Tour membership for 2025. However, Bryan missed the cut by one stroke and is expected to drop to 127th in the rankings.

Still, Bryan retains options to play next season, as he will receive a special temporary membership by remaining in the top 150 in the FedEx Cup standings.

#2 Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson (Image via Imagn).

The two-time major champion also missed the cut by one stroke. Zach Johnson lost any chance of maintaining his PGA Tour membership through the FedEx Cup ranking and will have to explore the possibility of qualifying through Q-School.

Johnson retains a chance to play some top-tier tournaments in 2025, such as the Masters Tournament, being a former champion in the event.

#3 Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland (Image via Imagn).

The 2019 US Open champion missed the cut by one stroke at the RSM Classic. However, Gary Woodland is expected to remain in the top 150 in his first season back from brain surgery.

Furthermore, this result is not expected to have a direct impact on Woodland's PGA Tour membership, as his card is guaranteed through the end of 2025, seeing as he won the 2019 U.S. Open.

#4 Zac Blair

Zac Blair (Image via Imagn).

After missing the cut in Georgia, Zac Blair is projected to finish 125th in the FedEx Cup standings. That would earn him the final card for the 2025 season.

However, that could change over the weekend. It would only take one of the players who made the cut to unseat Blair and make him lose his full membership.

#5 Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker (Image via Imagn).

The nine-time PGA Tour winner is another player who will have to explore the possibility of regaining his PGA Tour card through Q-School. Brandt Snedeker missed the cut by one shot and dropped out of the FedEx Cup Top 150.

