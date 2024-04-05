The Masters is one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year, held at the renowned Augusta National Golf Course. The venue has been hosting the Masters since its inception in 1934. The Augusta National Golf Course is located in Georgia, USA, at an elevation of 160-310 ft.

The Augusta National Inc. owns the historic golf club. It has a 27-hole course, which includes an 18-hole Championship Course and a 9-hole par 3 course. The Augusta National Golf Course is well-known for its appearance. However, aside from its amazing history, the Augusta National Golf Club has had some unbelievable stories.

Here are the top 5 unbelievable stories about the Augusta National Golf Club.

5 unbelievable stories about Augusta National Golf Club

#1 A house in the middle of the Augusta National Parking lot

There is a house situated in the middle of the parking lot at the Augusta National Golf Club. The house belongs to Herman and Elizabeth Thacker. It's a small three-bedroom home located in the midst of the parking lot. However, the owners are unwilling to sell the house.

#2 Augusta National was the house of cattle during the World War II

During the World War II in 1942, no tournaments took place at the venue. Thus, Augusta officials decided to turn the course into a cattle farm. Throughout the years of the World War, from 1942 to 1945, Augusta National was home to cattle. However, things did not work out, and in 1946, the venue again hosted the Masters.

Speaking of the incident, the official website of the Major tournament says:

"Things did not turn out as planned. With the Club closed, workers stopped the annual planting of winter grass, and as the bermudagrass on the grounds became dormant it provided little in the way of food and nourishment for the cattle. That led to a problem: the cows started eating the famous azaleas and the bark off young trees at Augusta National.”

#3 Man held hostages at Augusta National

One of the most unbelievable stories about the Augusta National Golf Club occurred in October 1983. A man named Charles Harris entered the prestigious venue in his truck and took five people hostage, who were there to golf.

He demanded to speak to President Ronald Reagan, holding the people at gunpoint. When news of the incident reached the President, he attempted to communicate with the man. Hours later, Harris finally surrendered himself to authorities. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

#4 Augusta National miracle: Man dies and is reborn

Johnny Pruitt attended the 2018 Masters. However, the avid golf fan suffered a heart attack on the 11th green in Amen Corner. He was quickly given CPR and then rushed to the hospital.

Pruitt had come close to death but eventually survived, and weeks later, he returned to watch the Masters in 2019. This intriguing story was shared on the Golf's Drop Zone podcast.

#5 Tragic death of the Masters' co-founder

Clifford Roberts, the co-founder of the Masters, was tragically found dead near the water at the Augusta National Golf Club's par-3 course. According to the Guardian, the co-founder of the historic event took his own life. He shot himself with a self-inflicted gunshot on September 29, 1977, at the age of 83.