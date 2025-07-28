5 underperforming golfers at the 2025 3M Open ft. Adam Scott

The 2025 edition of the 3M Open, played from July 24–27 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, saw Kurt Kitayama take home the title with an exceptional 23-under-par total.

But while the action at the top of the leaderboard remained electric, the bottom of the standings quietly featured a handful of players whose 3M Open tournament took a stark turn after promising starts.

These five golfers struggled to make their mark at the PGA Tour event.

1. Adam Scott

Scott finished tied for 53rd at the 2025 3M Open with a total of 10-under-par (274), recording rounds of 69, 67, 66, and 72. On the final day, Scott played an even-par front nine but made a bogey on the 18th hole, finishing with a 72.

Scott hit about 64.3% of fairways and 75% of greens in regulation. He averaged 1.76 putts per green in regulation. His season strokes-gained putting was –0.18, ranking 127th, while strokes gained off-the-tee and approach-the-green were +0.06 and +0.14, respectively.

2. Taylor Dickson

Taylor Dickson finished in 76th place — the lowest among those who made the cut — with a total score of two-under-par (274). He began the 3M Open with back-to-back rounds of 67 on Thursday and Friday, which brought him to eight-under-par at the halfway mark.

However, he couldn’t maintain that momentum over the weekend. On Saturday, Dickson slipped to a 73, and his tournament unraveled on Sunday with a 75 — the second highest score posted in the final round among all finishers. That sharp decline over the last two days turned a promising opening into a solo last-place finish.

3. David Ford

David Ford ended the 3M Open in 75th place at 3-under-par (281). Ford started well, opening with a 67 and following it up with a 68 on Friday, putting him in a comfortable spot heading into the weekend.

But his game cooled off on Saturday with an even par 71, followed by a disastrous final round score of 75.

4. Steven Fisk

Steven Fisk concluded the week at four-under-par (280), placing him in 74th position. After a slow start with a 71 in the first round, he rebounded on Friday with a strong six-under 66, which moved him well above the cut line.

Fisk continued with a steady two-under 70 in the third round, but a closing 73 on Sunday saw him tumble down the leaderboard.

5. Henrik Norlander

Henrik Norlander was tied for 72nd place by the end of the 3M Open, finishing at five-under-par (279). His opening two rounds were among the better early efforts in the field — a 67 followed by a 66 that left him at 9-under heading into the weekend.

However, he couldn’t hold the line. Norlander turned in a 1-under 70 on Saturday, but Sunday was a disaster. His 76 was the worst score of the final round and dragged him out of contention entirely.

