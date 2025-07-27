Who won the 3M Open 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Kurt Kitayama fired a 6-under 65 in the final round of the 3M Open 2025 to claim his second win on the PGA Tour. Following the final round, he finished at 23-under to rally from behind and post a one-shot win over Sam Stevens.

On Sunday, July 27, Kitayama entered TPC Twin Cities one shot off the lead. He started red hot as he picked up three straight birdies on the first three holes. He then picked up three more to finish the front nine at 6-under. The back nine wasn't as impressive, as he picked up two birdies and two bogeys and made no change to his scoreline.

However, this was enough for Kitayama to seal his first win since the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023. Sam Stevens also played impressively to shoot a 5-under 66 and finish as the solo runner-up at the 3M Open.

54-hole leaders Thorbjørn Olesen and Akshay Bhatia had a disastrous finish to the week. Olesen slipped to T14 after carding a 73, while Bhatia also slipped 24 spots down after shooting 75.

Final leaderboard for the 3M Open 2025 explored

Kurt Kitayama poses with a trophy after winning the 3M Open 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the 3M Open 2025:

1. Kurt Kitayama: -23

2. Sam Stevens: -22

T3. David Lipsky: -20

T3. Matt Wallace: -20

T3. Pierceson Coody: -20

T3. Jake Knapp: -20

T7. William Mouw: -19

T7. Alex Noren: -19

T7. Takumi Kanaya: -19

T10. Noah Goodwin: -18

T10. Chris Gotterup: -18

T12. Taylor Montgomery: -17

T12. Wyndham Clark: -17

T14. Adam Svensson: -16

T14. Chris Kirk: -16

T14. Mac Meissner: -16

T14. Taylor Moore: -16

T14. Jesper Svensson: -16

T14. Thorbjørn Olesen: -16

T20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -15

T20. Gary Woodland: -15

T20. Brendan Valdes: -15

T20. Ben Kohles: -15

T20. Emiliano Grillo: -15

T25. Thomas Rosenmueller: -14

T25. Harry Higgs: -14

T25. Akshay Bhatia: -14

T28. Kevin Roy: -13

T28. Kevin Kisner: -13

T28. Tom Kim: -13

T28. Nick Hardy: -13

T28. Cameron Champ: -13

T28. Rickie Fowler: -13

T28. Victor Perez: -13

T28. Carson Young: -13

T28. Séamus Power: -13

T28. Chad Ramey: -13

T28. Nate Lashley: -13

T39. Greyson Sigg: -12

T39. Garrick Higgo: -12

T39. Austin Eckroat: -12

T39. Max Homa: -12

T39. Joel Dahmen: -12

T44. Jhonattan Vegas: -11

T44. Zac Blair: -11

T44. Patrick Fishburn: -11

T44. Adam Hadwin: -11

T44. Joseph Bramlett: -11

T44. Troy Merritt: -11

T44. Matthieu Pavon: -11

T44. Alex Smalley: -11

T44. Michael La Sasso (a): -11

T53. Mackenzie Hughes: -10

T53. Camilo Villegas: -10

T53. Isaiah Salinda: -10

T53. Adam Scott: -10

T57. Rico Hoey: -9

T57. Vince Whaley: -9

T57. David Skinns: -9

T57. Brice Garnett: -9

T61. Mark Hubbard: -8

T61. Trevor Cone: -8

T61. Matthias Schmid: -8

T61. Ben Silverman: -8

T61. Cristobal Del Solar: -8

T61. Sam Burns: -8

T61. Luke Clanton: -8

T68. Matt McCarty: -7

T68. Taylor Pendrith: -7

T68. Niklas Norgaard: -7

T68. Sam Ryder: -7

T72. Antoine Rozner: -5

T72. Henrik Norlander: -5

74. Steven Fisk: -4

75. David Ford: -3

76. Taylor Dickson: -2

