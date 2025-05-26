5 Underperforming golfers at the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open ft. Charley Hull

The inaugural edition of the Mexico Riviera Maya Open concluded on May 25 and Japanese golfer Chisato Iwai claimed her first title on the Tour. The 22-year-old is currently in the midst of her debut LPGA Tour season. Jenny Bae finished as the runner-up by a six-stroke margin.

Top-ranked players such as Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Jeeno Thitikul, and Lydia Ko among others were missing in action at the LPGA event in Mexico. However, familiar faces like Charley Hull, Hye-Jin Choi and Sei Young Kim headlined the field at Mayakoba.

In this article, we will take a look at the players who underperformed at the Mexico event.

Five underperforming golfers at the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open ft. Charley Hull

1) Charley Hull

Charley Hull at the Riviera Maya Open 2025 - Source: Getty

The English golfer started off well at the Mayakoba Open with an even-par-score. Multiple bogeys and a double bogey during the second round caused Charley Hull to drop down on the leaderboard with a three-over-par 75.

Hull managed to revive her game in the third round, where she carded two-under-par with a few birdies. The 29-year-old finished in a tie for 32nd with a total one-over-par score.

2) Sei Young Kim

Sei Young Kim at the Riviera Maya Open 2025 - Source: Getty

The 12-time LPGA Tour event winner missed the cut for the second time this season, the first was at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. Sei Young Kim kicked off the tournament with a +2 par score.

The second round proved worse for Kim as she shot three bogeys and a double bogey, carding a +3 par score.

3) Gaby Lopez

Gaby Lopez at the Riviera Maya Open 2025 - Source: Getty

The Mexican golfer failed to make the cut at the LPGA event as she shot a total eight-over-par score after the first two rounds.

Gaby Lopez, who missed her third cut of 2025 in Mexico, has otherwise had a decent season with three Top-10 finishes out of 10 appearances.

4) Rio Takeda

Rio Takeda at the Riviera Maya Open 2025 - Source: Getty

The young LPGA star entered the Mayakoba tournament as one of the top favorites to win the title. But with scores of +4 and +3 in the first two rounds, Rio Takeda ended up missing the cut at the event.

The 22-year-old debuted as well as won her first title on the LPGA Tour this year. She also missed the cut at the Ford Championship earlier this year.

5) Ina Yoon

Ina Yoon at the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Ina Yoon was also expected to be in contention to win at the Mexico LPGA event, but missed a third consecutive cut last week.

After two double bogeys in the first round, she carded a four-over-par score. In round two, Ina Yoon had a steady start, but bogeyed the last three holes to shoot a one-over-par score.

