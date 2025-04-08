5 unique perks of winning the Masters beyond the Green Jacket explored

The Masters Tournament is scheduled to take place from April 10 to 13, 2025. It will be held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The upcoming event will feature the world's top-ranked players, including Scottie Scheffler, who earned the green jacket in 2024.

The 89th edition of the Masters Championship will also offer a total prize purse of around $20 million.

However, winning the Masters is not only about getting the prize purse or securing the green jacket. It also unlocks exclusive privileges and lifetime honors.

While the green jacket is one of the most iconic symbols of the Masters, the champion is also given several other rewards. Here are five such perks that a Masters winner receives.

5 additional honors awarded to the Masters Champion

1. Engraving on the Masters trophy

Scottie Scheffler after winning The Masters - Source: Imagn

It's known that the permanent Masters trophy stays at Augusta National. However, year-round, it carries the engraved names and scores of all past champions.

This silver trophy was introduced in 1961 and awarded to Arnold Palmer. It is shaped like the Augusta clubhouse and includes 900 pieces of silver, weighing over over 130 pounds. Every champion, as well as the runner-up, is added to the silver band at the base.

2. Sterling silver replica of the trophy

The winners get a personal sterling silver replica of the permanent trophy. This version of the trophy is around 40% the size of the original one. It measures about 6.5 inches tall, 13.5 inches wide, and weighs roughly 20 pounds.

It provides the champion a physical representation of their triumph while the real trophy remains at Augusta National.

3. Masters gold medal

Dating back to the tournament's inception in 1934, the Masters gold medal is awarded to the winner every year.

It is a 3.5-inch-wide medal that also features a raised image of the Augusta National clubhouse. This tradition is considered one of the oldest in this event.

4. Invitation to the champions dinner

The Tuesday of Masters week has been reserved for the champions dinner since 1952. Introduced by Ben Hogan after his 1951 win, only past champions are invited to this private event.

The reigning winner decides the menu, though attendees can order from the club's standard fare as well.

5. Lifetime invitation to the Masters

A win at Augusta also offers a lifetime invitation to compete at the tournament. While other major championships offer limited exemption periods, The Masters gives its champions permanent entry.

Past winners can continue to participate for as long as they choose, till they are physically capable. Recently, 67-year-old, two-time champion Bernhard Langer announced that 2025 will be his last appearance at The Masters.

