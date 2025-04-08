The Masters 2025 Power Rankings: Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler edges past Rory McIlroy to top the PGA Tour list

By Ankita Yadav
Apr 08, 2025
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler is leading the Power Ranking of the Masters 2025, edging over Rory McIlroy. The current World No. 1 has won the Major in 2024 and will return to defend the title this year.

On Monday, the PGA Tour released the Power Ranking for the event, with Scheffler leading over McIlroy and Collin Morikawa. The list also features several LIV Golfers. Notably, a total of 12 Saudi league players are playing this week.

LIV Golfers Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters winner, is fourth in the Power Ranking followed by last year's US Open winner and the captain of LIV's Crushers GC Bryson DeChambeau. Two-time Major winner Justin Thomas settled in sixth followed by Russell Henley.

also-read-trending Trending

Here are the Power Rankings for the Masters 2025 (via PGA Tour):

  • #1 Scottie Scheffler
  • #2 Rory McIlroy
  • #3 Collin Morikawa
  • #4 Jon Rahm
  • #5 Bryson DeChambeau
  • #6 Justin Thomas
  • #7 Russell Henley
  • #8 Shane Lowry
  • #9 Brooks Koepka
  • #10 Patrick Reed
  • #11 Xander Schauffele
  • #12 Joaquin Niemann
  • #13 Robert MacInytre
  • #14 Tommy Fleetwood
  • #15 Cameron Smith

Scottie Scheffler is coming to the Masters after his remarkable outing at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he settled for second place for the second straight year.

This season on the PGA Tour, Scheffler started with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he carded the four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67, followed by his T25 place finish at the WM Phoenix Open and then T3 at the Genesis Invitational. Out of the six events he played, the American has three finishes in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has been phenomenal with his game ahead of the Masters on the PGA Tour in 2025. He has played in five events so far and has had two victories, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.

What are Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy's odds for the Masters 2025?

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the top favorites to win the Masters 2025, with odds of +450 and +650 respectively via CBS Sports. Jon Rahm is another big name who could clinch the trophy this week and has the odds of +1400.

Below are the odds for the 2025 Masters (via CBS Sports):

  • Scottie Scheffler +450
  • Rory McIlroy +650
  • Jon Rahm +1400
  • Collin Morikawa +1600
  • Ludvig Åberg +1800
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Bryson DeChambeau +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Joaquin Niemann +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama +2800
  • Brooks Koepka +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3300
  • Tommy Fleetwood +3500
  • Shane Lowry +3500
  • Viktor Hovland +3500
  • Patrick Cantlay +3500
  • Tyrrell Hatton +4000
  • Robert MacIntyre +5500
  • Russell Henley +5500
  • Min Woo Lee +5500
  • Will Zalatoris +5500
  • Cameron Smith +6000
  • Akshay Bhatia +6500
  • Corey Conners +7500
  • Tony Finau +7500
  • Jason Day +8000
  • Sepp Straka +8000
  • Wyndham Clark +8000
  • Dustin Johnson +8000

The Masters is scheduled to take place at the Augusta National from April 10 to 13.

Edited by Shirsh
