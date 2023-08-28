The Tour Championship had its finale on Sunday, August 27 at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia. The tournament featured a stellar field of top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings.

Viktor Hovland dominated the game throughout the four days and finally clinched the trophy after registering a five-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele.

Last week's tournament was a home for mixed gameplay. Some golfers, like Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman, battled with their game while others, like Hovland and Collin Morikawa, put on their best performances.

Here are the five worst performances at the 2023 Tour Championship.

5 worst performers at the 2023 Tour Championship

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Scheffler had a disappointing week playing at the Tour Championship. He entered the tournament with a score of ten under as the FedEx Cup Standings leader and played four rounds of 71-65-73-70 to settle for sixth place in a three-way tie with Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.

The current World No.1 started the game on Thursday, August 24 with a birdie on the first hole and added five birdies to settle for a score of 71. He scored above 70 in three rounds and finished with a score of 11 under 279.

#2 Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo (Image via AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Emiliano Grillo had one of the worst performances at the 2023 Tour Championship. He played all four rounds with a score of above 70 to settle for a total of six over par 286.

Grillo started the game on Thursday and carded four bogeys and a double bogey along with three birdies to score 73. He played the second round of 72, third of 70 and last of 71

#3 Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore (Image via AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Taylor Moore struggled with his game throughout the four rounds of the 2023 Tour Championship. He played three rounds of above 70 and the final of 69 to settle for a total of six over par 287.

He scored 71 in the first round, 75 in the second, 72 in the third and 69 in the final round on Sunday, August 27 to settle for in T29 position with Emiliano Grillo.

#4 Corey Conners

Corey Conners (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Corey Conners also struggled with the game at the 2023 Tour Championship. He played three rounds of above 70 to settle in solo 26th position.

The Canadian golfer made five bogeys, three birdies and one eagle in the first round of the tournament. He carded three bogeys and two birdies in the second round.

His game was improved in the third round when he carded six birdies and two bogeys to settle with a score of 69, but again struggled in the last round, when he made five bogeys and three birdies.

#5 Brian Harman

Brian Harman (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman also had a disappointing week playing at the Tour Championship. He also played three rounds above 70.

Harman had a good start at the tournament when he finished with a score of 68 followed by two rounds of 70 and a final of 72 to finish with a total of four under 280. He ended in 23rd place.