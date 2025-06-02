5 worst performing golfers based on odds at the Memorial Tournament ft. Justin Thomas

The 2025 Memorial Tournament finally wrapped up its finale on Sunday, June 1. Scottie Scheffler, who had the best odds to win the event, has clinched the title and registered a four-stroke win in the game. It was one of the eight signature PGA Tour events of the season.

The tournament features a limited field and has a cutline after two rounds. Some of the top-ranked players, including Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, competed in the competition. However, some of them struggled with their game and underperformed their odds. Below are the five golfers who underperformed their odds at the 2025 Memorial Tournament:

5 worst performing golfers based on odds at the Memorial Tournament

#1 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +1800

Result: T31

Justin Thomas was one of the top favourites to win the Memorial Tournament with odds of +1800 (via CBS Sports). However, he had a tough time on the greens and struggled with his game. He started his campaign with an opening round of 80 and then carded the next round of 69. He continued to struggle in the final two rounds, playing the two rounds of 71 and 73. He settled in the T31 position, underperforming his odds for the event.

#2 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +1600

Result: T25

Xander Schauffele had the odds of +1600 (via CBS Sports) to win the event, but he also had a tough time on the greens, and after playing the four rounds of 73, 69, 74, and 76, he settled in T25 place. He had a good start to the game but struggled in the final round, after which he slipped down 13 spots on the leaderboard.

#3 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +3500

Result: 38

Hideki Matsuyama also had a tough time at the Memorial Tournament. Per CBS Sports, he had the odds of +3500, but he struggled and settled in solo 38th place. The Japanese golfer started with an opening round of 74 and then played the next round of 75. He carded 74 in the third round, followed by the finale of 71 to settle with a total of 6-over in 38th place.

#4 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2800

Result: T25

Viktor Hovland had a tough start at the Memorial Tournament 2025. He played the opening round of 74 and then carded the second round of 73. His struggles continued, and in the third round he played a round of 75. In the finale, he played a round of 70 to settle in a tie for 25th place. His odds for the event were +2800 (via CBS Sports).

#5 Corey Conners

Corey Conners (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +3000

Result: T25

Another player who underperformed his odds at the Memorial Tournament was Corey Conners. He had the odds of +3000 (via CBS Sports) but unfortunately had a tough time on the greens and struggled with his game. He started the campaign with back-to-back rounds of 73 and then played a round of 71 on the third day. He carded the final round of 75 and settled with a total score of 4-over in a tie for 25th place.

