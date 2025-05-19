5 worst performing LIV Golfers at the PGA Championship 2025 feat. Phil Mickelson

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 19, 2025 06:20 GMT
2025 PGA Championship - Round One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The PGA Championship 2025 was a decent outing for LIV Golf stars, with three members finishing inside the top ten. Bryson DeChambeau once again finished as joint runner-up and emerged as the best performer from the Saudi-backed circuit. Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann tied for eighth and delivered strong performances on Day 4 at Quail Hollow.

Ad

However, the championship wasn’t memorable for many other LIV Golf professionals. Half of the contingent missed the cut, with a few posting disastrous performances this week.

In this article, we will look at the five worst-performing LIV Golf professionals at the PGA Championship 2025.

5 worst performing LIV Golfers at the PGA Championship 2025

1) Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson at the PGA Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Dustin Johnson at the PGA Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Dustin Johnson started the tournament with a 7-over 78, followed by a 5-over 76 to go a whopping 12-over after 36 holes. The former World No. 1 ended up becoming the worst LIV performer this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Johnson has now missed five of the past seven cuts at the major championships.

2) Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship (Image Source: Imagn)
Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship two times in his career, but had to face an early exit this time. The 45-time PGA Tour winner carded 79 and 72 over the two days at Quail Hollow Club to miss the cut.

Ad

Mickelson has not won a title in any circuit since his last major win in 2021.

3) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is a three-time winner at the PGA Championship (Image Source: Imagn)
Brooks Koepka is a three-time winner at the PGA Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Brooks Koepka was another big LIV Golf name who had a forgettable PGA Championship. The three-time PGA Champion shot 75 and 76 to go 9-over after 36 holes.

Ad

Koepka has now missed back-to-back cuts at the majors for the first time in his career. He hasn't made a top ten finish since winning the PGA Championship in 2023.

4) Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer (Image Source: Imagn)
Martin Kaymer (Image Source: Imagn)

Martin Kaymer shot 78 in the opening round and recovered well with a 72 on Day 2. However, this wasn't sufficient for the 2010 champion to make it to the weekend.

Ad

5) Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith (Image Source: Getty)
Cameron Smith (Image Source: Getty)

Cameron Smith's major woes continued at the PGA Championship 2025 too. The 2022 Open Champion shot 78 and 71 in the two rounds to miss the cut by seven strokes.

The Australian star has now missed three straight cuts in major championships.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications