Phil Mickelson takes whopping four shots to escape a bunker in PGA Championship 2025, Round 2

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson is attempting to claim his seventh major championship victory in the 2025 PGA Championship. During his second round, his ball found a bunker and it took him four shots to get it out.

Before joining LIV Golf, Mickelson won 45 tournaments on the PGA Tour and 11 on the European Tour. He is tied with Walter Hagen for the eight-most victories on the PGA Tour and has won every major championship except the U.S. Open. The 54-year-old golfer joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022 and is yet to claim a title in the league’s individual standings.

The California native is not allowed to participate in most of the PGA tournaments, due to his participation in LIV Golf. However, he has a lifetime exemption from the PGA Championship, as he is a 2 time winner of this event, the latest being in 2021.

On day two at Quail Hollow Club, Phil Mickelson shot an eight on the par-four 12th hole due to a disastrous bunker. Here’s a video of the LIV Golf player taking four shots to escape the bunker:

After Mickelson’s quadruple bogey, he shot two more bogeys on the 16th and 18th and carded one-over 72 at the end of his round. He finished with a total of nine-over and is far off from the projected cut line of one-over, as per PGA Tour.

Here’s a look at Phil Mickelson’s scorecard from his second round at the 2025 PGA Championship:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 8

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

A look at Phil Mickelson’s performance in the opening round at the 2025 PGA Championship

On day one at Quail Hollow Club, Phil Mickelson opened with three bogeys on the front nine and four bogeys on the back nine. He suffered a disastrous triple bogey on the seventh and shot only two birdies across 18 holes.

Mickelson carded eight-over 79 at the end of his first round.

Here’s a look at Phil Mickelson’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 PGA Championship:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 3) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 8

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

