Phil Mickelson spills his secret energy hacks: "Don’t like eating a lot of food’

Phil Mickelson recently provided some insight into his eating habits on the golf course. He spoke about diet and nutrition while recording a golf tutorial for Phil Mickelson and the HyFlers' YouTube channel. In the video, the LIV Golf star revealed that he stays away from 'eating a lot of food' while playing on the greens and relies on energy snacks to keep his energy up.

Mickelson is currently tied with Walter Hagen for the eighth-most victories on the PGA Tour. He has won 45 tournaments on the circuit, including prestigious events such as the Players Championship and the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A six-time major champion, he is also a World Golf Hall of Famer and an 11-time European Tour winner.

The California-born golfer captains LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC, and the team has a channel on YouTube. On Wednesday, May 14, Phil Mickelson released a new video where he explained his game technique to his viewers over nine holes.

As Mickelson drove to find his ball on the second hole, he advised his viewers to be “aware of hydration and food” while playing, as it helps to keep players mentally and physically sharp. He said [7:45]:

“I don’t like eating a lot of food before a round because I get lethargic and tired. So I have these little bites, these little wellness bites that I’ll eat, these little gizmos. So, I had one before we played and maybe about halfway through I’ll add one more.”

The HyFlyers GC captain showed the little superfood packets he usually carries around on the golf course. He also mentioned that he sometimes takes For Wellness recovery gummies, which help to give him an energy boost.

When speaking on hydration, Phil Mickelson further added that his preference is drinking water. He stated that sometimes, he likes to add supplements, sea salt, or vitamins to his bottle of water to remain healthy.

Phil Mickelson heads to the greens for a practice round ahead of the PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship twice, in 2005 and 2021. On Thursday, May 15, he will tee off at Quail Hollow Club and attempt to win the tournament for the third time.

Ahead of the tournament, Mickelson recorded one of his practice rounds, which he posted on Instagram. The video was captioned:

“Follow Phil for a quick practice round ahead of this week’s PGA Championship.”

In the video, Mickelson can be seen strategizing with his caddie and deciding how best to attack the course. He also spoke about club choice, positioning, and other details he looks out for while playing.

Take a look at the video here:

The first time Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship in 2005, he scored 4-under 276 and was one stroke ahead of the runner-up. When he won again in 2021, he scored 6-under 282.

