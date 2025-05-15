  • home icon
  • Phil Mickelson reveals how his lucky putter ‘slayed' Tiger Woods and helped him win the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified May 15, 2025 05:19 GMT
LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson - Image Source: Imagn

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour events, including the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In a recent YouTube video, the 54-year-old golfer mentioned how his putter helped him secure the victory.

During Mickelson’s time on the PGA Tour, he won several notable events multiple times, such as the Buick Invitational and Waste Management Phoenix Open. A six-time major champion, he has claimed the title in all majors except the U.S. Open. However, he’s placed second in the tournament up to six times.

Mickelson joined LIV Golf in 2022 and captains the HyFlyers GC team. He runs a YouTube channel called Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers, where he regularly posts golf tutorials and tips. In a recent video, titled “Inside my mind for 9 holes,” the California-born golfer took his viewers along as he played a short nine-hole game.

On the first hole, Mickelson sank a five-foot birdie to make even par using his putter. He spoke about the putter, saying it has helped him defeat the golf legend Tiger Woods on several occasions, including the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He said (via YouTube):

“This putter has slayed Tiger over the years. Notably the best one was at the 2012 AT&T when we were in the last group. Shot 64 to his 75 and won the tournament. Lot of good memories with this putter.” [5:10]
Per Today’s Golfer, the HyFlyers captain uses an Odyssey Milled Blade “Phil Mickelson” putter. According to the PGA Tour, the "Tiger Slayer" putter is 35 inches long and has a lie of 74 degrees with a 3.5-degree loft.

Notably, Mickelson won the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 17-under. He was two strokes ahead of the runner-up Charlie Wi, who scored 15-under. Meanwhile, the legend Tiger Woods fell behind and finished at T15 with eight under.

A look back at Phil Mickelson’s performance in the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Phil Mickelson - Image Source: Imagn
The 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am was held from February 9 to 12. On day one, Phil Mickelson opened his round at Pebble Beach Golf Links with a birdie on the first and bogey on the fifth to card 70 at the end of the day.

On day two, the 11-time European Tour winner shot five birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. He almost went bogey-free, save for a late bogey on the final 18th, which brought his score to 65.

On moving day, Phil Mickelson almost made even par all through except for a bogey on the second and three birdies on the fifth, eighth, and 17th. He carded 70 and charged into the final round, where he went bogey-free with six birdies and an eagle on the sixth.

Mickelson won the tournament with a total of 17-under 269 and won $1.152 million for his performance.

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
