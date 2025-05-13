Golf course where Tiger Woods once created history announced as host of 2032 PGA Championship

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has officially been named the host venue for the 2032 PGA Championship. The PGA of America announced it on Tuesday, May 13. This marks the fifth time the historic course will host the major tournament.

This announcement was confirmed by Golf.com's official X handle through a post they shared on May 13. The caption of the post reads:

"BREAKING: PGA of America announces Southern Hills will host the 2032 PGA Championship.

This will be the 5th time Southern Hills has hosted a PGA Championship."

Southern Hills has previously hosted the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982, 1994, 2007 and 2022. The 2007 edition's winner was Tiger Woods. Woods captured his fourth PGA Championship title and 13th major title at Southern Hills in 2007 with a strong performance.

He carded a second-round 63, narrowly missing a birdie putt on the 18th. This tied the then-lowest round ever shot in a Major. Woods took over the lead from Woody Austin, securing a two-shot win with a 72-hole total of 272. Earlier, he became the first golfer since Denny Shute to defend the PGA Championship title, after his win in 2000.

The 2007 victory at Southern Hills marked Woods' last PGA Championship victory before his 2019 Masters win. In addition to that, the Southern Hills course was designed by Perry Maxwell and later restored by Gil Hanse. Most recently, the 2022 PGA Championship was hosted here. Justin Thomas clinched his second Major title after a playoff victory over Will Zalatoris. In addition, let's look at the details of the upcoming 2025 PGA Championship.

2025 PGA Championship tee times, broadcast schedule and course history explored

The 2025 edition of this tournament is around the corner. It'll be held at Quail Hollow Club from May 15 to 18. Situated in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Quail Hollow course opened in 1961, designed by George Cobb. Later, the design was sharpened with contributions from Arnold Palmer in 1986 and several changes by Tom Fazio in 1997, 2003 and between 2014 and 2016.

The club's foundation meeting was initiated by James J. Harris back in 1959. It went on to host the Kemper Open for over a decade from 1969 to 1979. It also hosted the Wells Fargo Championship since 2003. Quail Hollow has also hosted the 2017 PGA Championship. Additionally, here's a list of tee times for this upcoming event, starting from May 15:

Thursday, May 15

ESPN: 12–7 p.m. ET

ESPN2 (Alternate Telecast): 12–3 p.m. ET

Friday, May 16

ESPN: 12–7 p.m. ET

ESPN2 (Alternate Telecast): 12–3 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 17

ESPN: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. ET

CBS: 1–7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 18

ESPN: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. ET

ESPN2 (Alternate Telecast): 11 a.m.–12 p.m. ET

CBS: 1–7 p.m ET

