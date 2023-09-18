5 worst-performing Ryder Cup players this week ft. Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry

The recently concluded BMW PGA Championship and the Fortinet Championship had all 12 European Ryder Cup Teams and two United States team players participating in them, respectively. While some of the players had good outings, there were a few who could not end up well on the leaderboard.

At the PGA Tour event, both Justin Thomas and Max Homa had satisfying results, finishing solo fifth and tied for seventh, respectively, on the leaderboard. At the DP World Tour event, three of the European team players, Tyrrell Hatton (T2), Jon Rahm (4) Viktor Hovland (5), finished inside the top 5 on the leaderboard.

Who are the 5 worst-performing Ryder Cup players this week?

Although Rory McIlroy had a difficult time at the Wentworth Club initially in the first two rounds, the Northern Irishman performed exceptionally well in the last two rounds to finish T7 on the leaderboard.

After looking at the results of all 14 players (12 European and two United States) of the Ryder Cup at the BMW PGA Championship and Fortinet Championship, here are the top five players names short-listed as per their leaderboard standings:

#5 Matt Fitzpatrick - T18

The 2022 US Open champion had an average outing at the BMW PGA Championship. Although he started off with a brilliant 6 under 66 in the opening round, the major concern for him would be the third and fourth-round performance at the Wentworth Club, Surrey. He shot par 70 and 1 under 71 and carded just four birdies collectively on Friday and Saturday.

Matt Fitzpatrick must have to continue his momentum consistently if has to perform well at the Ryder Cup.

#4 Shane Lowry - T18

The Irishman entered the BMW PGA Championship as a defending champion. Interestingly, this was the second consecutive week, he had the title of defending champion (earlier at Irish Open).

However, Shane Lowry could not do much to earn his title back at the Wentworth Country Club in Surrey. He shot 69-71-67-71 in the four rounds and ended up T18 on the leaderboard.

#3 Justin Rose - T36

The 43-year-old English golfer was called in as a captain's pick by Luke Donald for the European Ryder Cup team. The former US champion looked quite out of touch at the Wentworth Club this week.

Justin Rose registered 72-71-68-72 in the four rounds at the BMW PGA Championship, which is enough for Donald to lose sweat heading to Rome.

#2 Robert MacIntyre - T45

The Scottish golfer was third on the European points list, which earned him a spot for his first-ever Ryder Cup event. However, just two weeks before the mega event, Robert MacIntyre was seen struggling at a golf course as he finished T45 on the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard.

Other than the second round, he did not score a single below 70 in all four rounds. However, he will be seen playing next week at the Cazoo Open.

#1 Nicolai Hojgaard - T64

The 22-year-old Danish professional golfer was selected by Luke Donald as one of the six wild card picks for the Ryder Cup. But his performance at the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship was miles away from being ideal.

Nicolai Hojgaard had a forgettable start at Wentworth Club, with an opening round of 4 over 76. But by the end of the tournament, he recorded the worst finish among all the Ryder Cup players who played this week