What is Robert MacIntyre's Golf OWGR? All about Scottish golfer's ranking

Robert MacIntyre is a Scottish professional golfer who currently plays on the European Tour. He recently finished second at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open in his home country, his best finish of the year. MacIntyre turned pro in 2017, and since then he has worked his way up the ladder of professional golf.

Currently, Robert MacIntyre is ranked 104th in the world, before his finish at the Scottish Open. The 2023 season has not been a great one for the Scottish golfer. He started the year ranked No. 77 in the world. However, since then, he has lost almost 30 places playing on the European Tour.

His most recent T4 finish at the Made in Denmark Open saw him jump from 107 to 104. Now, his second-place finish at the Scottish Open means that Robert MacIntyre will make his way up the OWGR points list. MacIntyre's performance during the last round at the Scottish Open was more than impressive.

Windy conditions for the day meant that most golfers struggled to keep up to the mark, and a score of even or one under par was considered good. However, nothing could stop MacIntyre. He shot an impressive -6 and held the lead for a portion of the last round.

Robert MacIntyre makes shot of the year at Genesis Scottish Open

This angle of @Robert1Lefty's incredible shot

MacIntyre had four birdies, one eagle, and only one bogey to cap off his incredible day at the Open. He had the best scorecard of the day, earning several cheers from the home crowd. However, his standing seemed to be in jeopardy entering the final hole.

A wayward shot on the 18th hole saw his ball sail left of a rather difficult par 4. However, he very well may have hit the shot of the year. He sank a putt for birdie in the most incredible fashion to take the lead of the game.

Robert MacIntyre put up a tough fight against Rory McIlroy, who eventually went on to win the Genesis Scottish Open. It was McIlroy's first victory since 2022 and a much-needed one.

The players now move on to the fourth and final major of the year, the Open Championship. It is scheduled to be held between July 16 and 23 at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake.