Who won the Genesis Scottish Open 2023? Final leaderboard explored

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open had a rather eventful last round, as weather adversely affected playing conditions. Amdist it all, Rory McIlroy prevailed to lift the trophy at the Genesis Scottish Open. The season is finally looking up for McIlroy, who picked up his first win since 2022.

The tee times for the last round were moved up due to windy weather, which also affected a lot of players' performances. However, McIlroy kept his cool. After leading going into the last round, he put up a solid performance despite losing his lead once. Robert MacIntyre had a rather fantastic day, finishing off with a -5 under par.

However, McIlroy finished with a -2 under par to clinch the victory with a one shot lead. Robert MacIntyre took second place, while Scottie Scheffler, David Lingmerth and An Byeong-hun took joint third place at the Genesis Scottish Open. McIlroy's game over the past few weeks has been consistent, and it finally paid off at the Scottish Open, where he took victory.

Rory McIlroy takes much needed victory at Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy went into the final round with much anticipation. The stakes were high as Butch Harmon and him teed up for the final round together. Despite the tee times being moved up, McIlroy was confident that he would be able to secure a victory.

Speaking about his third round at the Scottish Open, he said via Twitter:

"I played well. It's been a good three days and looking forward to obviously being in the final group tomorrow and seeing how my game holds up under that sort of pressure.”

The victory is a welcome one for McIlroy, who will tee it up at the fourth and final major of the year at the Open Championship next week. The Open is scheduled to be held between July 16 and 23 at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. McIlroy will hope to carry forward the momentum to secure his first major win in almost a decade.

Following are the top 10 finishers at the Genesis Scottish Open:

Rory McIlroy -15

Robert MacIntyre -14

Scottie Scheffler -10

David Lingmerth -10

An Byeong-hun -10

JT Poston -9

Tommy Fleetwood -9

Tyrrell Hatton -9

Tom Kim -9

Nicolai Højgaard -9