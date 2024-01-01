5 young PGA Tour golfers to watch out for in 2024 ft. Akshay Bhatia

With the conclusion of 2023, fans have high hopes for the young PGA Tour golfers in 2024. From Viktor Hovland's back-to-back victories to Ludvig Aberg's astonishing performance, the budding stars were in the headlines throughout the year.

Here are the five young golfers to watch out for in 2024.

5 young PGA Tour golfers to watch out for in 2024

#1 Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia has already won his maiden PGA Tour title in 2023. The 21-year-old will earn full exemption on the 2024 PGA Tour and will be aiming to compete in the Tour Championship.

He had some great performances in 2023 as well, including his victory at the Barracuda Championship and a second-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open. He finished fourth at the Mexico Open and T9 at the Barbasol Championship.

#2 Ludvig Åberg

Ludvig Åberg (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg won two tournaments and competed in the Ryder Cup in his rookie year. The Swedish golfer went pro in 2023 after having a prosperous amateur career. Since then, he has won on both PGA and DP World Tours.

Aberg will make his major debut in 2024 and compete in signature events with elevated purses in a limited field of the world's best golfers.

#3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland has dominated the golf course throughout 2023. In addition to being a member of the victorious Ryder Cup squad, he has won two consecutive FedEx Cup playoff tournaments.

In 2023, he was among the tour's highest earners and took home the Tour Championship. The 26-year-old hasn't yet won a major, though, and he will be seeking to change that in 2024, along with occupying a top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

#4 Nicolai Højgaard

Nicolai Højgaard (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Nicolai Hojgaard is a talented golfer from Denmark. He played a fantastic game in 2023 and the signs are that he will do even better in 2024.

He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2023 and was part of the winning European team at the biennial event. After taking home the DP World Tour Championship at the end of the season, Hojgaard will be hoping to win his first PGA Tour event in 2024.

#5 Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee (Image via Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Thanks to his top-10 finishes at the US Open and the Players Championship in 2023, Min Woo Lee has secured a spot on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season. The Australian golfer won two tournaments last year on the Asian and DP World Tours and will be aiming to get his maiden PGA Tour victory in 2024.