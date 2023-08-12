5 youngest golfers to have played on the PGA Tour

The foundational stone of the PGA was established back in 1916. But it wasn't until 1929 that the Tour was informally referred to as 'The Circuit'. Over the course of the next few decades, it established itself as one of the leading golf circuits and would go on to be known as the modern 'PGA Tour'.

But do you know who the youngest ever golfer to play on the PGA Tour is? Well, it's not Tiger Woods! He surely was one of the youngest golfers to play, but there were a number of them who played at a very tender age.

So without further ado, let's go through some of the youngest-ever golfers to play the sport of club-and-ball.

Who are the five youngest golfers ever to play on the PGA Tour?

#5 Justin Thomas

This names need no introduction! The former World No. 1 and two-time major championship is also one of the youngest golfers ever to tee off at a PGA Tour event.

Justin Thomas at 2009 Wyndham Championship (via Getty Images)

During the 2009 Wyndham Championship, Justin Thomas, who was 16 years, two months and 23 days, made his debut on the Tour. Interestingly, he is also the fourth golfer under the age of 25 to win the PGA Championship.

#4 Tadd Fujikawa

During the 2006 US Open, American golfer Fujikawa, who was an amateur, became the youngest golfer to play in the event. Later on, at the 2007 Sony Open in Hawaii, at the age of 16 years and four days, as a professional now, he made the cut. This made him the second-yougest golfer to make the cut for the PGA Tour. However, after the 2013 Masters, he slipped to the third spot on this list.

Interestingly, in 2018, Tadd Fujikawa also became the first-ever male professional golfer to come out as gay.

#3 Bob Panasik

At 15 years, eight months and 20 days, Panasik walked into the 1957 Canadian Open, He became the youngest player ever to make the 36-hole cut in PGA Tour histoy. However, his record was later broken by Guan Tianlang.

He played several years on the Tour and later on played in the Champions Tour. As per records, Bob Panasik has won 16 professional and five senior titles.

#2 Guan Tianlang

During the 2013 Masters Tournament, Guan Tianlang was 14 years, five months, 18 days old. He walked into the Augusta National Golf Club and dominated the entire golfing fraternity with his swing. He also became the youngest-ever golfer to make the cut in the event's history, in fact, in the entire major tournament's history.

Guan Tianlang at the 2013 The Masters (via Getty Images)

#1 Don Dunkelberger

It was during the 1937 Chicago Open, when an 11 year and 355 days old kid walked with a golf club in his hands with a tall caddie carrying his bag. Although he withdrew after the first round, his record as the youngest golfer to ever play a PGA Tour event stands till today.

Despite the incredible record, there is not much information about Don Dunkelberger's life, career, and other details.