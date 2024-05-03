6 LIV players including Talor Gooch who will miss the 2024 US Open qualifiers

Talor Gooch recently caught the attention of the golf world when he said that he would not even attempt to qualify for the upcoming 2024 US Open. Over the last two years, the number of LIV Golf players that have been a part of major championships has been drastically decreasing.

This year, only 13 LIV Golf players were in the 2024 Masters field. Due to the lack of OWGR points being awarded to the Series, the number of ways in which golfers can qualify for the major championship has been reducing. Most golfers are past major winners, or have special invites to the majors.

Others are trying to make the field through pre tournament qualifiers. However, there are some LIV players that will not be playing the qualifiers, hence ending any chance of them playing the 2024 US Open. Here are six LIV Golfers who will not play the qualifiers this year.

6 LIV Golf players who will not be playing the qualifiers for the 2024 US Open

#1 Talor Gooch

Recently Talor Gooch was asked in the LIV Golf Singapore conference event whether he would be attempting to qualify for the US Open. In two simple words, Gooch stated his refusal to play the qualifiers by saying:

"I'm not."

Gooch garnered quite a bit of criticism from the general crowd, who have held the opinion that he should atleast attempt to qualify for the tournament instead of asking for a special invitation.

#2 Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter has not played the US Open since 2021, and has not played any major since 2023. With Poulter not winning any majors in the past either, it is unlikely that he will be playing any majors this year either.

#3 Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen finished as a runner up at the 2021 US Open, and has been disappointed at the lack of inclusion of LIV Golf players in the majors. The 2010 Open Championship winner is no longer exempt in the majors and will not attempt to qualify for them either.

#4 Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson has been a part of the US Open since 2004, and has received a career high ranking of T5 at the event. However, he has not played the event since 2022, and does not plan to attempt the qualifying event this year either.

#5 Matthew Wolff

Matthew Wolff played his first event in 2020, and had an extremely strong run. He ended up finishing second in the event. This gave him an exemption to play the tournament in 2021, but he could not play from 2022 onwards.

#6 Charles Howell III

Charles Howell III has been playing the event since 2001, but has not played the event in over five years. With not having played the major for quite a while, he will not be attempting to qualify for the event.